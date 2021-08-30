Sports Shorts: Aug. 30, 2021

Press-Republican preseason coaching form reminder
PLATTSBURGH — All Section VII varsity coaches are asked to complete a preseason coaching from by visiting https://www.pressrepublican.com/site/preseason_coaching_form.html by Sept. 3.
Coaches should have received an email from their respective schools' athletic directors with further information.
Jr. Mavericks go undefeated
PHILADELPHIA — The U9 Jr. Mavericks Selects hockey team recently competed in the EJEPL Showcase (Eastern Jr. Elite Prospects League) this past weekend in Philadelphia.
The Mavs' roster consists of kids from the Malone and Plattsburgh areas, as the team went 5-0.
The Mavs played the Hampton Roads, Arrows, Carolina Stars, Nassau, and the Golden Wolves of Florida.
Team members include Colin Andrews, Tanner Andrews, Landen Barlow, Byrce Bero, Carter Chase, Ryder Facteau, Colt King, Connor LaHart, Colton Laplant, Collin Love, Maddox Manson, Mason McMahon, Easton O'Connell, Elliot Peryer, Rowen Rabideau and Patrick Ryan.
The Mavs are coached by Justin Brown, David Peryer and Everett Andrews.
Paddle to Spitfire Lake, Sept. 2
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a paddle to Spitfire Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..
The paddle will launch from Keese Mills Road near Paul Smith’s College and go through into St. Regis Lake into Spitfire Lake.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join on this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.