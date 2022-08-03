16th Annual Champlain Fire Department golf tournament scheduled
ROUSES POINT — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 16th Annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 10 at North County Golf Club in Rouses Point.
The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30PM. T
he cost is $75 for Non-Members, $55 for Members Needing a Cart, and $45 for Members Not Needing a Cart. This fee includes greens fees, cart, and meal.
Many games and prizes will be available and once again Parker’s Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special.
Contact Cory Thompson at (518)-260-1561 or North Country Golf Course at (518)-297-2582 to register a team.
2022 Barfly Open Golf Tournament set for Lake Placid Club Links Course
LAKE PLACID – A fall golf highlight, the Barfly Open, is set for Sept. 13 at the Lake Placid Club Links Course.
The two-person scramble, which begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start, benefits the Tri-Lakes Humane Society.
Last year’s event generated nearly $7,000 for the region’s four-legged residents. A total of $32,000 has been raised over the past seven years for the humane society.
Each participating team must have a combined handicap of at least 20. The registration fee is $85 per person and includes golf, cart, skins game and a post-tournament awards party at Wiseguys Sports Bar and Grill on School Street in Lake Placid.
Tournament organizers John and Marie Morgan of JFM Sports Inc. ask all players to pre-register by calling 518-524-6757, or email jfminc@roadrunner.com.
Cardinals women’s hockey team hosting camp
PLATTSBURGH — From Aug. 8 to 11, the Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey team will be hosting its annual Cardinals Girls Hockey Camp at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center.
The cost is $275 per player, and the camp will include two on-ice sessions each day, a dryland training session each day, team bonding activities and leadership exercises. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Arrival each day is at 8:30 a.m., while pick-up is at 3 p.m.
To register, find the registration form online at tinyurl.com/5b3kp9rt and send it by email to head coach Kevin Houle (houlekj@plattsburgh.edu) or assistant coach Julia Duquette (jduqu001@plattsburgh.edu), by fax at (518) 564-3069 or by mail at:
Field House Women’s Hockey Office
101 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Only cash or checks will be accepted, and checks must be made payable to “Cardinals Hockey Camp.”
For more information, contact Coach Houle at houlekj@plattsburgh.edu or Coach Duquette at jduqu001@plattsburgh.edu.
Big Block/Small Block Shootout at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH — The roar of a Big Block Modified will be heard at Airborne Speedway once again, this coming Saturday.
Big Block Modifieds and DIRTcar 358-Modifieds will square off in a 40-lap, $4,000 to win feature event. In addition to the money prize, the winner of the event will receive a guaranteed starting spot for the Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway on Oct. 1.
358-Modified drivers will have additional bonus money up for grabs. The top 358-Modified finisher will receive a $250 bonus, while the second and third 358-Modified across the finish line will receive bonuses of $150 and $100, respectively.
Airborne Speedway’s weekly divisions of J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks and Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in competition for regular distance heat and feature races.
General admission is set at $20 this weekend, while children under age 10 are admitted free of charge. Racing action gets underway at 7 p.m., with hot laps beginning at 6:15. Grandstand gates will open at 5 p.m.
Stay tuned to the Airborne Speedway Facebook page this week for updates on driver commitments and any other important information. For more information on Airborne Speedway, visit airborne-speedway.com
