Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tourney
CHAMPLAIN —The Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament has been rescheduled to Sunday September 3 and new players are welcome to sign up. This tournament is open to all boys and girls ages 5-18.
There are four age divisions; 5-8 (9 holes from orange tees), 9-12 (9 holes from red tees), 13-15 (18 holes from yellow tees) and 16-18 (18 holes from white tees).
Cost is $6 for members and $16 for non-members.
To register, please email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org by Wednesday.
Crowley Hole in One
PERU — Sean Crowley, of Peru, recorded his first ever hole-in one on Aug 26, at Harmony golf course. He used a pitching wedge on the 110 yard, 10th hole.
Witnesses were Sam Dubay, Dylan Rickert, and Schuyler McCormick.
Scarborough, Guay Collect Feature Wins at Airborne
PLATTSBURGH — Joey Scarborough collected his third J & S Steel Sportsman feature victory in the 25-lap event at Airborne Speedway on Saturday.
Scarborough passed Jonathan Toohill on a lap-16 restart to drive away to the winner’s circle. Toohill finished a strong second, and Jason Bruno made a late pass to complete the top three. Beau Reeves and Travis Bruno finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
A first-time winner in 2023 pulled into victory lane in the Hartson Total Opening Renegade 25-lap feature. Nathaniel Guay used the outside groove to cruise to a comfortable margin of victory.
Josh Terry and Shawn Duquette completed the podium, while Richie Turner and Tylor Terry rounded out the top five.
Mat Lavalley won for the second time this week in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Kober Hernandez and Thomas Placey completed the top three.
Mother nature forced the postponement of the remainder of the Taylor Rental Street Stock feature. Two laps are complete, and the feature will be resumed at the start of next weekend’s championship program.
For more information, visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Attention Bowlers: The annual fall meeting for the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday bowling league will be held on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:45 a.m. at the North Bowl Lanes. All team captains are asked to be in attendance. The league has openings for individuals, couples or teams. Anyone interested in joining the league is invited to attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.