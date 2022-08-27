Price Named Assistant Women’s Volleyball Coach
PLATTSBURGH — Emme Price, who competed for SUNY Potsdam from 2018-21, has been named an assistant women’s volleyball coach at Plattsburgh State University, as announced Thursday by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation.
“I’m really excited to bring Emme on board to help us both on and off the court,” head coach Kelsea Healis said. “She’ll be a great resource for us. Emme is very analytical and has already done a tremendous job working with the middles and the offense on various different types of skill work. Emme brings with her experience competing in the SUNYAC as a student-athlete, and that experience will certainly pay dividends as the season progresses.”
Price, who is a Glendale, Ariz., native, sw action in 74 matches across three seasons playing for the Bears and was a team captain during her senior year. She averaged 1.34 kills per set and 0.32 blocks per set while hitting at a .183 clip. Her career high in kills (12) came on Oct. 27, 2021 against SUNY Canton, and she also fashioned a .423 hitting percentage in that match.
“I’m excited to be working with the team and getting to share my own passion for the game,” Price said. “Coming into the program, I’m ready to learn and to share all that I can. I’m looking forward to a great season!”
“Fall Adventurers” set to begin
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will begin their Fall Adventurers program for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend) on September 6, at the Silver Lake Bog at 11 a.m.
Participants of all abilities are encouraged to attend. It is a great program to get out and walk with a group and meet some new friends! Each walk/hike is rated as “easy/medium/hard”. They will have walks/hikes for all abilities.
If you are interested in joining, please call 518-562-6860. Counselors will happily answer questions you may have, or register you.
The full list of dates, locations, and directions can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/4ckcxcb5. Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by calling 518-562-6860 between 8:00 a.m and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
