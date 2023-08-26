Dannemora Fun Golf League Crowns Champions
PLATTSBURGH — Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowaloski defeated Steve Fuller and Mike Williford in this year’s Dannemora Fun Golf League final.
In the third place match, Bill Liberty and Pete McMillan defeated Steve Liberty and Jim Liberty. Fifth place went to Tyler Smith and Danny Hobbs as they defeated Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut.
The league would like to thank Paul Dame and all the staff at the Bluff Point Golf Resort for the wonderful service received all season, as well as extend a thank you to the American Legion Post 1619 of West Plattsburgh for the fantastic banquet provided.
Parks & Rec planned walk and hike
PLATTSBURGH — Join the Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department for a walk and sunset paddle at Point Au Roche on August 31. The walk will begin at 5:30 and the paddle at 7:30. Join us for one or both! Must be age 18+ to attend. Call (518)562-6860 to sign up.
Guys & Gals Fall Meeting Announcement
PLATTSBURGH — Attention Bowlers: The annual fall meeting for the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Wednesday bowling league will be held on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at the North Bowl Lanes. All team captains are asked to be in attendance. The league has openings for individuals, couples or teams. Anyone interested in joining the league is invited to attend the meeting.
AFL Peru new field location
PLATTSBURGH — AFL Peru has new field location for first home game on Sunday. They will be playing at Sullivan field instead of the school this year. They will have concession as well. Field and parking lot have all been set up and painted for the games.
