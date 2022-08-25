Bonus Money and Kids’ Rides highlight Sportsman Super Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — Another action-packed racing card is on tap at Airborne Speedway this Saturday.
Increased payouts will be up for grabs in the J&S Steel Sportsman division and the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. In addition, children will have an opportunity to take a couple laps around the track with their favorite driver during kids’ rides.
The $1,500 to win Sportsman event is a rescheduled race that was rained out earlier in the year, while the Limited Sportsman $750 to win event is coming courtesy of Dave Thompson Motorsports. In total, an extra $1,250 is being added to the Limited Sportsman purse with $1,000 of it coming from Dave Thompson Motorsports.
Airborne’s other two weekly divisions, the Hartson Total Opening Renegades and Taylor Rental Street Stocks will also be in action for regular distance heat and feature races.
Season-long point battles are winding down, as two point counting events remain on the schedule. Both the Sportsman and Renegade battles are tight at the top, while the Street Stock standings have seen “Little Elvis” Greg Zindler Jr. just about put away the title with an 85 point lead.
Travis Bruno continues to lead the Sportsman division with 690 points. Jamy Begor’s win last weekend allowed him to close the gap to 24 points, as Begor sits at 666 points. Codie Aubin is still within reach in third at 652 points.
The Renegade division has seen a see-saw battle at the top over the last couple of months. Richie Turner (814) and Nathaniel Guay (800) have been trading the point lead back and forth, but Turner currently sits atop by 14 points.
General admission for this Saturday is set at $15, with children under 10 admitted free of charge. Racing action begins at 7 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. Any children who want to participate in kids’ rides should arrive to the speedway by 6:15, as kids’ rides will commence around 6:30.
For more information visit airborne-speedway.com or follow along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Anne Cutaiar gets first hole-in-onePLATTSBURGH — On Aug. 15, Anne Cutaiar got her first hole-in-one on the No. 7 hole at the Barracks Golf Course using a 5 rescue club.
It was witnessed by her playing partners, Diane Barr, Gail Mercurio and Laurie Raville.
Mountain Club holding hike
WILLSBORO — On Sunday, Aug. 28, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rattle Snake Mountain in Willsboro.
At 13116 feet and 2.6 miles round trip, the hike is considered easy.
Call trip leader Kimberly Smith at 518-645-0447 by the end of Friday to register.
Junior golf tournament posts tee assignments
ROUSES POINT — The Ron Roberts Junior Golf Tournament will be held this Saturday at the North Country Golf Club in Rouses Point.
The tee assignments are listed below.
—
16 to 18 Age Division: 18 holes from white tees
1pm- Ben Fredette, Evan Manor, Peyton Palmer
13 to 15 Age Division: 18 holes from yellow tees
1:10pm- Liam Clarke, Dax Lashway, Nick Palmer
1:20pm- Carter Fredette, Maxx Rabideau, Kevin Castine, Winnie Simpson
1:30pm- Logan Tremblay, Adrian Barnes, Ryan Wolkins, Noah Terry
9 to 12 Age Division: 9 holes from red tees
1:40pm- Seth Rabideau, Aiden Howell, Ryan Brown, Patrick Clark
1:50pm- Max Beauregard, Paul Siegel, N Betrus
2pm- Amelia Tyrell, Lucille Deso, Hayden Lafond
5 to 8 Age Division: 9 holes from orange tees
2:10pm- Greyson Moffat, Logan Murphy, Camden Lafond
2:20pm- Grady Castine, Reid Roberts, Gavin Roberts
2:30pm- Hayden Hanson, Madyson Seguin, Xavier Dupee, Karson Hanson
2:40pm- Joel Seguin, Henry Mannings, Cole Cabrera, Joyce Andrew
32nd Annual Run for Jon set for Saturday
PERU — The 32nd annual Run For Jon is set for this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. at Forrence Orchards on Mannix Road in Peru.
Participants can fill out registration online, or from 3:30-5pm at the site.
Hundreds of walkers, kids fun runners and runners participate annually in addition to their friends and family who come as spectators. There is a beautiful 2.5 mile cross country run through the orchard, a 1/2 mile fun run for kids and a one mile non competitive walk.
There are numerous door prizes for participants donated by our generous donors.
It is also a great race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field, attracting some of the best runners in the Northeast, over the years it has included state and national champions, as well as a few Olympians.
The Jonathan Evans Fund raises funds to help North Country families with children in medical crisis. The event raises thousands of dollars annually for this important purpose and has helped hundreds of needy families. Donations are gladly accepted.
For additional information, go to our website (www.runforjon.org) or call Matt Medeiros at 518-524-1269. Online registrations at: https://RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/
Dannemora Fun Golf League crowns champions
PLATTSBURGH — Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowalowski defeated Tyler Smith and Danny Hobbs in this year’s Dannemora Fun Golf League final.
In the third place match, Marty Brennan and Joe Tousignant defeated Tim Newell and Mark Liberty. Fifth place went to Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut as they defeated Steve Sweeney and Joe Ambrosio.
The league would like to thank Paul Dame and all the staff at the Bluff Point Golf Resort for the wonderful service received all year, as well as a thank you to the American Legion Post 1619 of West Plattsburgh for the fantastic banquet provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.