Sports Shorts: Aug. 26, 2020

Dannemora Fun League results
PLATTSBURGH — Fran Carter and Bill Liberty defeated Mark Liberty and Don Quinn in this year's finals.
In the third-place match, Mike Williford and Steve Fuller defeated Bill Fornecker and Rick Akey.
In the fifth-place match, Vern Malark and Bill Siskavich defeated Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut.
The league would like to thank Bluff Point Golf Resort for the wonderful service it received all year and would also like to thank the American Legion Post 1619 of West Plattsburgh for the fantastic banquet provided.
Ace alert
PLATTSBURGH — Peter Hayden recorded a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at The Barracks.
Bruce Lawson, James Armstrong, Dennis Bardelcik and Bill Fisher witnessed the ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.