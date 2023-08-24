Mahaney Wins Feature, Raabe Points Champion
PLATTSBURGH — Mike Mahaney pulled into victory lane Wednesday night as The Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds ran their final point counting event of the season at Airborne Speedway.
Mahaney powered his way around the extreme outside groove of the speedway in the familiar George Huttig owned Adirondack Auto number 35.
Lance Willix led the field to the green flag, but slid up in turn two on the first lap, allowing Chris Raabe to move through on the inside down the back stretch. Raabe led until Justin Stone took the lead away on the outside of turn two just before the halfway point.
A mid-race yellow flag setup a restart with Stone and Mahaney, who also got around Raabe to take over the second position. Stone had lane choice and elected to restart from the outside. Mahaney took advantage of the inside lane and was able to pull a slide job in the first turn to take over the lead and cruise to victory.
Raabe finished in the second position and also picked up the DIRTcar 358-Modified Track Championship.
Felix Roy rallied for the third position, after spinning out early in the race. Lance Willix and Jordan McCreadie completed the top five.
Josh Jock scored his first career J & S Steel Sportsman victory in their green to checkers 25-lap feature.
Jock started on the pole and led every lap, carefully navigating through lapped traffic. In victory lane Jock credited Carey Terrance and Crew Chief, Chris Herne for helping with the setup on the car.
Beau Reeves ran steady to finish in second, while Bucko Branham landed a podium finish in third. Michael Wright and Travis Bruno finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Hartson Total Opening point leaders Shawn Duquette and Josh Terry were leading the field into turn three when both cars became hooked together and slid off the top of turn three, sending both drivers to the rear of the field.
Richie Turner cashed in on the opportunity as he picked up his first win of the season and inherits the point lead. Tylor Terry, Jason Bogett, Nathaniel Guay and Amber Rhoades completed the top five.
John-Michael Bresette picked up back to back wins in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Mat Lavalley challenged him for the win on the last lap, but came up short and settled for second. Jake Fountain, Jordan Terry and Josh Laporte Jr. completed the top five.
Mat Lavalley picked up the win in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Kobe Hernandez finished second and Devon Guyette completed the podium.
Racing action resumes at Airborne Speedway on Saturday, August 26 for Military Night and the back to school backpack giveaways for kids. All four of the weekly racing divisions will be in action.
For more information, visit airborne-speedway.com or follow on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Weekly Time Trials Results
PLATTSBURGH — Ed Armstrong covered the 10 mile course in 26:35 claiming first place. Ljubomir Tot(27:22) Diego de Los Rios(31:36) and Stephanie West(34:00) rounded out this weeks results.
Next week 8/30 will be the final event of the season at Point au Roche.
