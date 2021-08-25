Sports Shorts: Aug. 25, 2021

Chazy preseason soccer tournament schedules
CHAZY — The Chazy preseason soccer tournament schedules have been announced.
Admission will be $3 for everyone.
All spectators are asked to please park in the school parking lot. Parking on the south side of the field is reserved for handicap parking, officials and game personnel.
—
Jan Davis Memorial Girls Soccer Tournament
Wednesday, Sept. 1
PHS vs. Boquet Valley, 5 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Chazy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Consolation, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Frankie Garrow Memorial Boys Soccer Tournament
Thursday, Sept. 2
Canton vs. PHS, 5 p.m.
Chazy vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Frankie Garrow Memorial Boys Soccer Tournament
Consolation, 5 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Guys and Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling League announcement
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Bowling League will soon be starting the fall season. There will be a league meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the North Bowl Lanes in Plattsburgh.
Anyone age 55 and over is eligible to join.
There are currently openings for individual bowlers and teams. Teams are made up of four players and can be any combination of men and women.
The league bowls every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and will begin the fall season on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m..
League sanction (bowler registration) cards are a one-time fee of $20 and must be purchased the first day of bowling. Anyone interested should attend the meeting on Sept. 1.
Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong timed in at 26:24 to take first place in this week's 10-mile event. Diego de los Rios (27:44) and Ljubomir Tot (28:04) completed the top three.
With a time of 36:25, Tom Ducatte took fourth place, and John Callaghan (43:19) placed fifth.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point Au Roche firehouse on Lakeshore Road.
The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes.
Helmets are mandatory, and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m..
Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m..
