Fourth Annual SAL Golf Tournament
ROUSES POINT — The Sons of the American Legion Post 912, will be holding their fourth annual golf tournament on Sept 8. The tournament will take place at the North Country Golf Club at 862 Hayford Rd in Champlain at 12:30 p.m. With a shotgun start, the format will be a four person scramble.
Entry forms can be picked up at the North Country Golf Club or at the American Legion, Montgomery Post 912, located at 29 Pratt St in Rouses Point.
All proceeds raised by the Sons of the American Legion are donated to local charities, schools and civic organizations for the benefit of our communities. Entry fee for members is $55 and for nonmembers $75. This includes golf, golf cart, prizes and dinner at the American Legion Post at 29 Pratt Street, following completion of the tournament.
If you have any questions, call the North Country Golf Club at 518-297-2582.
Algonquin Chapter hike up Rattlesnake
WILLSBORO — On Saturday, August 26, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rattlesnake Mountain in Willsboro. At 2.6 miles round trip and an elevation of 688’, this hike is considered moderate.
The summit offers sweeping views of Lake Champlain. Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Call by August 25.
TGIF Bowling Meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Senior Bowling League will have a meeting on Aug 30. The meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at North Bowl Lanes.
If anyone aged 50 or old is interested, please come to the meeting. You may also call Morna at 518-643-8283
