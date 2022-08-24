Plattsburgh State Women’s Basketball to Host Kids’ Nite Out
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s basketball team will be hosting a Kids’ Nite Out event o, Sept. 17, at Memorial Hall on Plattsburgh State University’s campus.
Kids’ Nite Out is for children ages 5-13, and the event will run from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child, and activities include games, sports, arts & crafts and a movie. Registration will be onsite only from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
Any questions should be directed to head coach Ben Sarraf by e-mail at bsarr001@plattsburgh.edu or by phone at (518) 564-4160.
SaraPlacid Tennis Tournament set for Whiteface Club and Resort on Sept. 5
LAKE PLACID — The Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid will host its yearly SaraPlacid Tennis Tournament on Labor Day. Competition begins at 11 AM.
In the past, the annual tennis event has featured mixed doubles teams representing Saranac Lake and Lake Placid in a round robin format.
September 5 is also Member Guest Day. Any non-members can play for free as a guest of a member. Players interested in participating in the tournament should contact Ethan Weibrecht, Director of the Tennis Center, by Sept. 2. Please call the pro shop at 518-523-2551 Ext. 445. or text 518-928-3831.
