Sports Shorts: Aug. 24, 2021

D.A. Cup Golf Classic slated for Sept. 17

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie has announced that the annual D.A. Cup Golf Classic four-person scramble will take place on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Barracks Golf Course with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The cost for members is $85 per player, and non-members is $100 per player.

Team registration forms are available by contacting the tournament committee at dacupgolfclassic@gmail.com or register online through the tournament website www.dacupgolfclassic.com.

