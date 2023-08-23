35th-Annual Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament on Sept. 10
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation will host its 35th-annual Cardinal Classic Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh, N.Y. The event is scheduled for an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
The format consists of a four-person scramble, and following the tournament, there will be a dinner and awards ceremony.
There are several different packages available, including:
The Business Package ($500)
Greens fees/golf carts
Tournament gift
Dinner
Sponsorship of a tee or green
Sponsorship Package ($150)
Sponsorship of a tee or green
Directly support your favorite Cardinal team
Tournament Package ($100 non-member; $90 course member)
Greens fees/golf carts
Tournament gift
Dinner
To register, please fill out the left panel on the first page of the brochure, which can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/fbm6jtnu
They should be mailed to:
Steve Moffat
Head Men’s Ice Hockey Coach
SUNY Plattsburgh
101 Broad Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Checks should be made payable to “Friends of Plattsburgh State Athletics,” and credit cards are accepted as well.
For more information, please contact head men’s ice hockey coach Steve Moffat by phone at (518) 802-7620 or by e-mail at moffatsc@plattsburgh.edu.
Section VII Spectator Sponsorship Enhancement
PLATTSBURGH — Section VII is pleased to announce that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has recently approved a policy focusing on enhancing spectator sportsmanship. This policy places the responsibility on schools and sections to address any spectator-related issues that may arise during athletic events. We are excited to inform you that Section VII has officially adopted this Spectator Sportsmanship policy, which can be accessed online at Section7.org and is attached to this email.
Section VII President Jessica Barnhart noted, “in essence, this policy embodies our commitment to maintaining a respectful and enjoyable atmosphere for all participants and spectators. We believe that by working together, we can promote a positive sports culture that benefits everyone involved.”
This policy is being implemented with the start of Fall 2023 sports season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.