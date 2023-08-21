17th Annual Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 17th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept 9th, at North County Golf Club in Rouses Point, NY. The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30PM. The cost is $75 for Non-Members, $55 for Members Needing a Cart, and $45 for Members Not Needing a Cart. This fee includes greens fees, cart, and meal. Many games and prizes will be available and once again Goss Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special!! Please contact Cory Thompson at (518)-260-1561 or NCGC at (518)-297-2582 to register a team.
