Sports Shorts: Aug. 21, 2020

Mission of Hope Golf Classic results
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Mission of Hope, we would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the Farrells and McSweeney’s for their partnering of the 16th Annual Golf Classic.
As always, their support made this event possible.
Event organizers also want to express their deep gratitude to Dee Vivian, Allen Griffin and their staff at the Barracks, who hosted the Golf Classic.
It is also most important to include all the major sponsors and donors of gift certificates and baskets for raffle.
The excitement at the high quality of gifts and prizes is always palpable.
Without a field of golfers, there is no event and so, event organizers want all of the golfers to know that their support and attendance is greatly appreciated.
Event organizers also thanked its volunteers who made for a great day of golf.
The next classic will be Aug. 13, 2021.
Results are listed below.
—
Women’s Low Net- Nancy Wheeler & Catherine Mazurak
Men’s Low Net- Ian Brown & Jon Fortin
Mixed Low Net- Dave & Judy Terry
Women’s Low Gross- Tracy Rabideau & Lori Tourville
Men’s Low Gross- Jared Burns & Ryan Lee
Mixed Low Gross- Chip & Carol Dandrow
Goat High Net- Darcy Rabideau & Melissa LaClair
Closest to the Pin- Men – Forrest Edwards
Closest to the Pin- Women – Senator Betty Little
Longest Drive- Men : Chip Dandrow
Longest Drive- Women: Mary Bashaw
Local football officials needed
PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Chapter of Certified Football officials is seeking new officials.
If interested, please contact Association Secretary/Treasurer, Steve Matthews at 518-569-9544, ccfoa01@gmail.com.
The first meeting of the membership will take place on Monday night, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the OVAL Craft Brewing Company, 111 Ohio Avenue, Plattsburgh.
The Champlain chapter services all football programs in Northern New York's Section VII.
Weekly bicycle time trials results
Jerry Macner won this week's 10-mile time trial with a time of 24:29. Paul Ford (25:04) and Eric Kreckel (25:13) rounded out the top three.
—
10-mile results
1. Jerry Macner 24:29; 2. Paul Ford 25:04; 3. Eric Kreckel 25:13; 4. Ed Armstrong 26:24; 5. Stacey Brooks 27:41; 6. Diego De Los Rios 28:40; 7. Sean Vogl 29:47; 8. Brian Michaels 30:42; 9. Liz Onasch 30:55; 10. Paul Connelly 31:42; 11. Steve Vogl 32:17; 12. Amy Mountcastle 33:26; 13. Stephanie West 35:13; 14. John Callaghan 37:00.
