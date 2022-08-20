Dannemora Fun Golf League posts second half results
DANNEMORA — The second half winners for the Dannemora Fun Golf League was the team of Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowalowski.
Coming in second place was the team of Marty Brennan and Joe Tousignant, while a the team of Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut came in third.
In next week’s Championship match, Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowalowski will face Tyler Smith and Danny Hobbs. Marty Brennan and Joe Tousignant will face Tim Newell and Mark Liberty for third place.
In the fifth place match up, Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut will face Steve Sweeney and Joe Ambrosio.
Sportsman’s Show vendors wanted
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting a Sportsman’s Show on Saturday, Oct. 1.
It is looking for Vendors looking to sell camping, hunting, fishing, boating, military and shooting sports related items.
Tables are just $10 each. Outdoor space is available for those with larger displays.
For more information, or to register, contact Ian at 518-593-9074.
For more about the club and its various activities go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.com.
Town of Plattsburgh hosting Senior Softball Play Nights
PLATTSBURGH — Any seniors interested in getting back out on the softball field and playing a pick-up game can join the Town of Plattsburgh Senior Softball Play nights.
Anyone who is age 55+ and interested in participating, please contact the town at 518-562-6860 or jordannem@townofplattsburgh.org.
This program is open to Town of Plattsburgh residents and non-residents.
Games are played on Wednesday’s at 6 p.m. at the South Plattsburgh Park, 52 Broderick Road, Plattsburgh.
Gathering for Gary/Carpenter-Ryan Memorial Golf Tournament announced
PLATTSBURGH — In an effort to honor the life of Gary Ryan, who was a longtime coach and educator at St. John’s and Seton Catholic, organizers are proud to announce the Gathering for Gary as well as the Carpenter-Ryan Memorial Golf Tournament.
The Gathering for Gary will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, at Meron’s Restaurant in Plattsburgh. This event is designed to allow for a time for friends to be able to gather, reflect and celebrate the life of Ryan and how he deeply impacted the North Country community.
Appetizers will be available during the night as well as memorabilia from Ryan’s tenure at St. John’s that will be up for auction to raise money to be set aside in Ryan’s memory.
Then, on Sept. 10, the Carpenter/Ryan Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 1 p.m. at Harmony Golf Club.
This 4-person shotgun start scramble features a red, white and blue tee format. Entry fee is $240 per team, which covers the cost of golf as well as dinner.
Cash prizes will be given to the top three teams as well as various prizes for individual contest winners throughout the course.
For those who prefer not to golf but donate, hole sponsorships are $100.
To register or make a donation, please email Jeff Wood at Hpii4@aol.com.
