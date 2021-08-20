Sports Shorts: Aug. 20, 2021

15th annual Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament
ROUSES POINT — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 15th annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 11, at North County Golf Club.
The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., and the cost is $75 for non-members, $55 for members needing a cart and $45 for members not needing a cart.
This fee includes greens fees, a cart and meal.
Many games and prizes will be available, and once again, Parker's Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special.
Please contact Cory Thompson at 518-260-1561 or NCGC at 518-297-2582 to register a team.
TGIF Bowling League meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League will hold a meeting at noon, Aug. 25, at North Bowl Lanes.
If interested in bowling, call Morna at 518-643-8283.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.