Sports Shorts: Aug. 20, 2021

Senior softball games slated for Aug. 25, Sept. 1
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring two playdates for senior softball games.
Anyone 55 years or older interested in playing softball is invited to come to the South Plattsburgh Recreation Park at 52 Broderick Road, Plattsburgh on Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m..
Dust off your glove and bat and meet others at these fun evenings of softball play.
The program is free of charge.
Call the Parks & Recreation office to register at 518-562-6860.
