McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic
PLATTSBURGH —The 19th annual McSweeney’s/Mission of Hope Golf Classic sponsored by McSweeny’s and the North Country Mission of Hope will be held Friday, August 11 at the Barracks Golf Course in Plattsburgh.
Proceeds from this long-standing event benefits our Food Program of the Mission of Hope in Nicaragua which provides 1.5 million meals a year to those suffering from food insecurity in rural Nicaragua
Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. It is a two-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 pm.
Sponsorships are available. $500 is the Platinum Level which allows for two teams of two, sponsorship signage on the golf course as well as at the club house. $375 is the Gold Level which allows for two teams of two and signage at the clubhouse. $250 is the Silver Level which allows one team of two and signage at the clubhouse. Bronze is $100 with signage, $50 is a Friend of the Mission. You can also sponsor a hole for $150.00
The cost for individuals is $60 for members of the Barracks and $85 for non-members. The price includes golfing, cart, and lunch. Michigans by McSweeny’s with sides provided by the Barracks will be available on the course throughout the day. Water and soda provided by Pepsi will be available at the clubhouse.
There will be gift baskets for raffle, a 50/50, the ever-popular balloon pop, and a silent auction.
Come and join us for a relaxing fun filled day. Hope to see you there to support this great cause.
For more information e-mail info@ncmissionofhope.org or call James Carlin at 518-593-9718
USA Bobsled/Skeleton hosts summer events in search of new talent
LAKE PLACID — USA Bobsled/Skeleton (USABS) is excited to announce two in-person events to get involved in the sports and try out for the team. They are looking for athletes who want to extend their athletic careers, travel the world and take part in the opportunity to represent the United States in international competitions and the Olympic Games.
Their focus is on recruiting athletes with a background in speed and power sports, such as track and field, football, soccer and volleyball who possess the ability to excel in the exhilarating world of bobsled and skeleton. Prior experience in the sports is not required. USABS provides comprehensive training to prepare athletes to compete in bobsled and skeleton. Find out if you have what it takes at the upcoming bobsled and skeleton combine in Charlotte, N.C. or the rookie camp in Park City, U.T. Visit https://tinyurl.com/5ec8xsaw for further registration information.
USABS will host an in-person bobsled and skeleton combine at the United States Performance Center (USPC) at the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus on August 26th. Athletes will be tested in the 10-yard sprint, 40-yard sprint, vertical jump and standing long jump. The deadline to register for this event is August 23rd.
Additionally, USABS will host a rookie camp in Park City from August 27th to 31st. If selected, this is a great opportunity for potential athletes to learn the fundamentals of the sports of bobsled and skeleton from experienced USABS coaches. Athletes will also have the chance to train with sleds on the Utah Olympic Park push-track, tour the facilities and experience the sports firsthand. The deadline to register for this event is August 13th.
Top performing athletes from the combine in Charlotte and rookie camp in Park City will be invited to attend USABS training camps at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. or the Utah Olympic Park and try out for the USA Bobsled/Skeleton National Team.
