Golf tournament scheduled at the Barracks
PLATTSBURGH — The 18th annual Jeff and Michelle Hall Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 27 at The Barracks Golf Club.
The event is a four-person scramble and will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $70 for non-members and $55 for members, which includes cart, refreshments on the course and a BBQ at Bobby’s Lounge following the tournament.
If you would like to play, please pick up an application at Bobby’s Lounge or The Barracks Golf Course.
For more information or questions, contact Bob Hall (561-8257) or David Kerr (561-0677).
You can also visit the event page on Facebook, Jeff and Michelle Hall Golf Tournament.
Mountain club to host hikeAUSABLE FORKS — On Sunday, Aug.7, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Silver Lake Mountain near Ausable Forks.
At a height of 2,365 feet and 1.9 miles (2 hours round trip), this hike is considered easy.
Trip leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by Aug. 6.
