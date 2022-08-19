Bowling league to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League will have a meeting Aug. 24 at noon at North Bowl Lanes.
Anyone ages 50 or over who is interested should call Morna at 518-643-8283.
Teams or individuals welcome.
Randy Scharfe records third career hole-in-oneLAKE PLACID — Whiteface Club and Resort member Randy Scharfe collected his third career hole-in-one early Thursday morning at the course when he holed a six-iron shot from 168 yards on the par 3, third hole.
Scharfe’s ace was the second of the season at the Whiteface Club following Tim Smith, of Lake Placid. Smith’s feat occurred several weeks ago on the eighth hole.
Fellow club members Jim Hayden and Kevin McCabe witnessed Scharfe’s accomplishment.
Weekly bicycle time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — Eric Kreckel timed in at 25:37 to claim first place in this week’s bicycle time trials, edging out Jason Amoriell by six seconds.
Ed Armstrong rounded out the top three with a 26:17 time.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
Battle Of Plattsburgh 5K Cannonball Run accepting registrations
PLATTSBURGH — Presented by the Plattsburgh YMCA and Adirondack Coast Events, celebrate local history as you race in the Cannonball 5K Run.
The race is part of a four-day-long living history event aimed at commemorating the Battle of Plattsburgh.
The race will begin at Y on the Oval at 52 US Oval on Sept. 10 at 9am.
Check in/same day registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Awards for top 3 in each of the age categories. Sign up before Aug. 30 for a $20 entry fee (which includes a T-shirt).
Fee will increase after Aug. 30. To register prior to event, visit runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/CannonballRun5k.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.