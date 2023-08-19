Parks & Rec paddling program
PLATTSBURGH —The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program will meet at 10AM on August 24 to paddle from Second Pond Boat Launch to Lake Flower. Call us to sign up (518)562-6860.
Dannemora Fun league championship
DANNEMORA —The Dannemora Fun league will hold its championship on August 24, 2023 at the Bluff Point Golf Resort. In the First Place match, Steve Fuller and Mike Williford take on Kevin Hoey and Pete Kowaloski. In the Third Place match, Gary Frazier and Bill Liberty will face Jim Liberty and Steve Liberty. The Fifth Place match will pit Tyler Smith and Danny Hobbs against Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut. Teams not in the playoffs can make up their own foursomes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.