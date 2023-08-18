Weekly bike time trial results
PLATTSBURGH — Eric Kreckel timed in at 25:52 to claim first place in this weeks ten mile event. We will hold two more weeks of time trials for this season.
Ten mile event 8/16
1. Eric Kreckel 25:52 2. Ed Armstrong 26:57 3. Ljubomir Tot 28:47 4. Stephanie West 34:42
Ten mile event 8/9
1. Ed Armstrong 27:21 2. Ljubomir Tot 28:38 3 Stephanie West 34:40
Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament
CHAMPLAIN — The Ron Roberts Memorial Junior Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, August 26 at the North Country Golf Club. Tee times will be starting at 1pm. Any boy or girl ages 5-18 are welcome to play.
There will be four age divisions: 5-8, 9-12, 13-15, and 16-18. The 5-8 and 9-12 age groups will play 9 holes and other groups will play 18 holes.
Fee will be $6 for members and $16 for non members. Players will receive an entry gift and lunch will be included. To register, please email Matt Fredette at mfredette@nccscougar.org. The registration deadline is Aug 19.
Double Header at Airborne Speedway, Aug 19
PLATTSBURGH — The rain shortened racing program from July 8 will be resumed on Saturday, August 19 at 1 p.m. presented by Hebert’s Lawn Care.
The resumption of the July 8 event will include Street Stock heat races plus features for the Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning 358-Modifieds, J & S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman and Taylor Rental Street Stocks.
The track prep crew will work on the track following the make-up event and then the regularly scheduled program will take place at 6 p.m. presented by Casella Waste Management.
Back to School Night backpack giveaways and DIRT Modified Nostalgia Tour are included in the nightcap program plus 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Renegades, Limited Sportsman and Street Stocks.
Fans who bring their rain check ticket from July 8 will be admitted free of charge for the first show. The cost for non-ticket holders will be $10.
Following the first event, the grandstands will be emptied and admission tickets will be sold for the evening show.
The evening show will begin at 6 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 5. Admission prices for the evening program are set at $20 for adults and free for children under 10.
