Norton USA Luge Start Championships scheduled for Friday
LAKE PLACID — Friday, the annual Norton USA Luge Start Championships will take place at USA Luge Headquarters in Lake Placid. It’s slated for a 2 p.m. start.
The annual Norton USA Luge Start Championships serves as a USA Luge National Team competition to assess athletes’ off-season progress in the critical start technique.
Luge races begin from handles in a static start at the top of the course. The Start Championships format consists of three timed runs, with the lowest cumulative time taking the win. The first two starts will be normal starts and the third start will be a reaction-type start.
Always held during the late summer and early autumn months, the competition begins the countdown to the team’s return to outdoor ice and the crucial training camps that enable the athletes to build a deep run count prior to the start of the EBERSPÄCHER World Cup tour.
The event will be full of competitors vying for the title.
Ten-time Start Champion Tucker West (Ridgefield, Conn.) will look to secure his 11th
win at the Start Championships. West is currently tied at ten wins with Ashley Walden, a 2002 Olympian from Lake Placid, N.Y. He will be joined by defending Start Champions Summer Britcher (Glen Rock, Pa.) in women’s singles; Zack DiGregorio (Medway, Mass.) and Sean Hollander (Lake Placid, N.Y.) in men’s doubles; and Maya Chan (Chicago, Ill.) and Reannyn Weiler (Whitesboro, N.Y.) in women’s doubles.
The event is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.
Maureen McDonald scores hole-in-one
PERU — Maureen McDonald of Candiac, Quebec scored a hole-in-one at the Adirondack Golf & Country Club, on Aug 1.
She aced hole #17 from a distance of 130 yards using a Driver.
Witnesses to the ace were McDonald’s husband, Steve McDonald and Jay Barich.
