2023 Folds of Honor Golf Tournament
PLATTSBURGH — On Sept 1, the Folds of Honor golf tournament will be held at the Adirondack Golf Club.
With a 1 p.m. shotgun start, the event will be a four person scramble.
Pricing ranges from $65 for members and $75 for non-members.
You can sign up for the event by visiting Plattsburgh Golf or the Adirondack Golf Club, which have entry forms.
A box lunch will be provided by Zuke’s Subs.
If you have questions or are looking for information, contact Willie King, PGA professional, at 518-569-1390.
PSU Women’s Ice Hockey season tickets on sale now
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey season tickets for the 2023-24 season will begin today, and transactions will be able to be completed either by phone at (518) 564-4062 or in person at the Field House Box Office. The cost of each season ticket will be $50, which includes 13 home games.
From Wednesday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 27, the box office will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on weekends; from Monday, Aug. 28-Friday, Sept. 1, the box office will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and beginning on Monday, Sept. 4, the box office will be open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays. Any questions about Plattsburgh State women’s ice hockey season tickets should be directed to burghytickets@plattsburgh.edu.
Champlain Area Trails Releases Updated Trail Map Highlighting New Routes
Westport — Discover the beauty of the Champlain Valley with Champlain Area Trails (CATS) and their updated Central Champlain Valley Trail Map, now featuring four new trails. CATS has been constructing and maintaining trails, protecting land, connecting people with nature, and promoting economic vitality in the Champlain Valley as an accredited land trust since 2009.
CATS has already built 78 miles of trails, protected 983 acres of land, and hosted numerous hikes, outdoor education events, and volunteer workdays. With the updated trail map that includes four new trails, visitors can explore the wonders of the Champlain Valley and nearby routes at their own pace.
“We are thrilled to release our updated trail map, and I wanted to highlight two newly opened trails,” said Chris Maron, Executive Director at CATS. “The Long Pond Trail in Willsboro and the trail connecting Wildway Overlook Trail to North Boquet Mountain offer new opportunities for people to get outside, exercise, and enjoy nature.”
The Long Pond Trail is a 4.5-mile loop around Long Pond, leading hikers through diverse forests to the pristine western shore of Long Pond, one of the Champlain Valley’s largest and most beautiful lakes. The trail connecting Wildway Overlook Trail to the network of trails on North Boquet Mountain makes it easier for hikers to get to overlooks featuring panoramic views of Lake Champlain and the surrounding mountains from both North and South Boquet Mountains.
In addition to constructing and maintaining trails, CATS protects land through conservation easements and property acquisitions, having already secured 983 acres of land in the Champlain Valley.
You can get your hands on the newest Central Valley Map and the current Northern Valley Map at the CATS office in Westport or various community locations. To request a map to be mailed to you, visit champlainareatrails.com, email info@champlainareatrails.com, or call them at (518) 962-2287. Although the maps are free, donations are greatly appreciated to support CATS’ efforts to make trails, protect land, connect people with nature, and promote economic vitality in the Champlain Valley by visiting champlainareatrails.com.
