Sports Shorts: Aug. 16, 2021

Run for Jon slated for Aug. 28
PERU — The 31st annual Run For Jon is on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. at Forrence Orchards on Mannix Road in Peru, with registration online, or from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the site.
Hundreds of walkers, kids fun runners and runners participate annually in addition to their friends and family who come as spectators. There are numerous door prizes for participants donated by generous donors.
It is also a great race, sanctioned by USA Track & Field, attracting some of the best runners in the Northeast, including state and national champions as well as a few Olympians.
Due to COVID-19 last year, the race was held virtually. This year the race is back to its normal mass start with the opportunity for runners to participate virtually, if they wish.
The Jonathan Evans Fund raises funds to help North Country families with children in medical crisis. The event raises thousands of dollars annually for this important purpose and has helped hundreds of needy families. Donations are gladly accepted.
For additional information, go to www.runforjon.org or call Matt Medeiros at 518-524-1269.
Online registration can be found at https://RunforJon.itsyourrace.com/.
Lucky Strike Lanes bowling meetings
MALONE — The Malone USBC Association meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m..
All league officers are asked to attend, and league packets will be distributed. Any bowlers that would like to attend are welcome.
Leagues are looking for teams, individuals and couples. If anyone would like to sign up for a league, please call 518-483-5220 or email lslmalone@aol.com.
Meetings are listed below.
—
Pioneer Men's League Meeting will be Monday, August 23 at 7 p.m.
MJ Flynn Memorial League Meeting will be held Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p.m.
Ladies Star and Men's Gateway Meetings will be held on Wednesday, August 25 at 7 p.m.
Thursday Bowling Belles will be held on Thursday August 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Duke & Dutchess Mixed League Meeting will be held on Saturday August 28 at 7 p.m.
Sunday Niters Mixed League Meeting will be held on Monday August 30 at 6:45 p.m.
