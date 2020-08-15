Sports Shorts: Aug. 15, 2020

Junior golf program results
PLATTSBURGH —The Bluff Point Junior golf program completed its summer program on Thursday with the final round of the club championship.
Keegan Smith led the way in the 15-and-over age group with a nice 82 with Jacob Bechard coming in second and Macen Mero third.
Rebecca Courson was victorious in the girls division with Molly Davey coming in second.
In the 13-14 age group, Cohen Fitzwater had a two-stroke victory over Thane Shalton.
Tekla Fine-Lease won the girls division with Julianna McCormick coming in second.
The 12-and-under was the most competitive group with Matt Trombley edging Cooper Sweeney in a one-hole playoff. Camden Sweeney was close by 3 strokes behind followed by Eric Glover.
Ava Glover won the girls division with Lauren Davey coming in second.
Linc Barton Memorial tournament
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Linc Barton Memorial golf tournament will be held Sept. 12 and 13 at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown.
This annual event is a 2-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. The number of flights will be based on the number of entries.
There will be two starting times each day of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Flights will be established following play on Saturday.
Payouts to the top three teams in each flight will have $500 going to the first-place team, and the remaining prizes will be based on the number of entries.
A food truck will be available for purchasing food items.
Those interested are invited to a free practice round on Friday, Sept. 11, if desired.
The entry fee of $100 includes golf, prizes and skins. Carts are extra.
Registration deadline is set for Thursday, Sept. 10.
Wearing of masks will be required.
Contact Don Ratliff (518-729-9521, drlion2000@gmail.com), Kevin McKee (518-912-1300, mckeek_1999@yahoo.com) or Cobble Hill Golf Course (518-873-9974) for additional information or to register.
Indicate Saturday requested start time when registering.
