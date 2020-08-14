Sports Shorts: Aug. 14, 2020

14th annual Champlain Fire Department Golf Tournament
ROUSES POINT — The Champlain Fire Department will host its 14th annual golf tournament on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The tournament will be held at the North County Golf Club in Rouses Point.
The format is a 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $75 for non-members, $55 for members needing a cart, and $45 for members not needing a cart.
This fee includes greens fees, cart and meal to follow.
Many games and prizes will be available, and once again, Parker's Chevrolet has donated a Hole-in-One wins a car special.
Please contact Cory Thompson at 518-260-1561 or NCGC at 518-297-2582 to register a team.
Dannemora Fun Golf League results
PLATTSBURGH — The second-half champs for the Dannemora Fun Golf League were Jim and Mark Liberty.
Finishing tied for second place were the teams of Steve Fuller and Mike Williford along with Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut.
The League Championship will be played Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Bluff Point Resort.
First place match will feature Fran Carter and Bill Liberty against Mark and Jim Liberty.
Third place match will pit Bill Fornecker and Rick Akey against Steve Fuller and Mike Williford.
Fifth place match will pit Vern Malark and Bill Siskavich against Mark Bombard and Dave Jabaut.
St. Peter's Golf Tournament results
PERU — The 25th annual St. Peter's Golf Tournament held at Adirondack Golf and Country Club featured great competition.
The team of Joe Huttig, Charlie Huttig, Andy Liporace and Garrett Hume recorded a score of 61 to win.
Full results can be found below.
—
1- (61) Joe Huttig, Charlie Huttig, Andy Liporace, Garrett Hume
2- (62) John Coryer, Barry Norton, Terry Sears, and Jim Shutts
3- (62) Wade Studley, Kyle Christiansen, Reilly Lawless, and Jon Merriweather
4- (63) Adam Scharf, Matt Lamora, Joe Myers, and Carol Baskins
5- (64) Derek Rausenbaum, Gaelan Trombley, Jeff Norton, and Jay Barnhart
6- (65) John Mockry, Brian Mockry, Jim Mockry, and Katelyn Christiansen
7- (65) Mark Silver, Dan Brewer, Casey Gould, and Kaleb Snide
8- (65) Andrew Lomato, Al Pozzi, John Pozzi, and Nile Hendry
9- (66) Kevin McEwen, Dennis Duprey, Vinnie Flynn, and Tom Ryan
CLOSEST TO THE PIN WINNERS
Tom Ryan, Wade Studley, Kathy Cameron, Nile Hendry, Kathy Cameron, Terry Sears, Lynn Forkey
LONGEST DRIVE WINNERS
Warren Bennett, Katelyn Christiansen, Tyler Mockry, Marie Brown
