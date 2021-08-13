Sports Shorts: Aug. 13, 2021

Moonlight paddle set for Aug. 20
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a Moonlight Paddle from Wilcox Dock in the City of Plattsburgh on Friday, Aug. 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The paddle will meander along the shoreline and enjoy the moon rising from east.
The Town’s kayaks, if available, can be rented for this trip for a fee of $10.
Fellow paddlers are welcomed and encouraged to join this trip.
Please call 518-562-6860 to register or for more information.
Dannemora Fun Golf League results
PLATTSBURGH — Vern Malark and Don Quinn defeated Steve and Ed Liberty in this year’s Dannemora Fun Golf League finals.
In the third-place match, Marty Brennan and Joe Tousignant defeated Mike Dragoon and Mark Liberty.
In the fifth-place match, Bill and Jim Liberty defeated Bill Fornecker and Rick Akey.
The league would like to thank Paul Dame and all the staff at the Bluff Point Golf Resort for the wonderful service it received all year and would also like to thank the American Legion Post 1619 of West Plattsburgh for the fantastic banquet provided.
