Sports Shorts: Aug. 13, 2020

Weekly time trial results
POINT AU ROCHE — The results from the past couple Wednesday weekly bicycle time trials are in.
Aug. 12
1. Jerry Macner 24:14 2. Eric Kreckel 25:26 3. Ed Armstrong 26:04 4. Stacey Brooks 27:23 5. Mike Zerrahn 27:53 6. Diego De Los Rios 28:06 7. Sandy Rasco 29:24 8. Ryan Demers 29:32 9. Liz Onasch 30:30 10. Steve Vogl 31:00 11. Paul Connelly 31:06. 12. Amy Mountcastle 32:52 13. Heidi Kreckel 36:33 14. John Callaghan 38:33
Aug. 5
1. Paul Ford 24:47 2. Eric Kreckel 25:06 3. Ed Armstrong 25:39 4. Mike Zerrahn 28:25 5. Diego De Los Rios 28:39 6. Stacey Brooks 28:56 7. Aidan Vogl 30:09 8. Ryan Demers 30:32 9. Steve Vogl 31:14 10. Elizabeth Onasch 31:18 11. Amy Mountcastle 33:02 12. Paul Connelly 33:48 13. Steve Lafave 34:22 14. John Callaghan 35:17 15. Heidi Kreckel 38:29 16. Brandi Taylor 40:11
July 29
1. Jacob Steinfeld 23:11 2. Paul Ford 25:15 3. Ed Armstrong 25:50 4. Diego De Los Rios 28:29 5. Mile Zerrahn 28:44 6. Sandy Rasco 29:31 7. Aidan Vogl 30:02 8. Steve Vogl 30:15 9. Elizabeth Onasch 31:59 10. Paul Connelly 32:47 11. Amy Mountcastle 33:02 12.John Callaghan 34:57
B'town needs coaches
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School is accepting applications for the following coaching positions for the fall 2020 school year.
Head football cheerleading coach, assistant cross country coach, head JV boys soccer coach, head varsity girls soccer coach, head JV girls soccer coach, head modified girls soccer coach, head varsity volleyball coach, head JV volleyball coach and head modified volleyball coach.
If interested, complete the coaching application found on the school website’s Athletic Page at BCSDK12.org. for questions please email Greg Myers, Coordinator of Athletics at myers.greg@bcsdk12.org or call the athletic office at 518-563-8092.
