Sports Shorts: Aug. 12, 2021

PLATTSBURGH — The 17th annual Mission of Hope Golf Tournament takes place Aug. 13, at the Barracks Golf Course.
The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. All monies raised go toward feeding the poor and malnourished children of Nicaragua.
McSweeney’s is co-sponsor of the event with the Mission and will provide dinner following the tournament with Dee Vivian of the Barracks. Hole assignments are listed below.
1- Farrell/Judge, Farrell/Looby
1B- Bashaw/Bashaw, Bashaw/Bashaw
2- Rothstein/Maffesanti
2B- Fr.Flynn/Little, O’Connor/Russell
3- Trombley/Burns, Lee/Edwards
3B- Aloi/Baker, Bennett/Bennett
4- Fr.McEwan/Murray, Fr. Checkout/Recore
4B- Mannix/Castelussi, Spear/Spear
5- Armstrong/Hayden, Go Snell/Backlas
5B- Wieworka/Wieworka, Mercurio/Mercurio
6- Lemieux/ Fitzgerald, Phillips/Mousseau
6B- Dandrow/Dandrow, Rovers/Blackman
7- Raville/Fuller, Raville/ Fuller
7B- Tyler/Olsen, Side/Side
8- Hebert/Charette, Siskavich/Fullum
8B- Snell/Snell, Everleth/Everleth
9- Hall/Fowler, Armstrong/Doner
9B- Reynolds/ Reynolds, Glaude/Glaude
10- Vivian/Griffin, Olsen/Munson
10B- Fuller/ Snook, Dalton/Dalton
11- Carlin/Drolette, Favor/Hayden
11B- Gratto/Cleveland, Olson/Cameron
12- Pellerin/McGinn, Pellerin/Pellerin
12B- Mazurak/Murray, Latte/LaBarge
13- Wilkins/Wukovits, Abbriano/Pizzarelle
14- Nachbauer/Finnegan, Nachbauer/Swan
15- Miller/Shepard, Miller/Garrow
16- Rabideau/Barry, McCarthy/Gadway
17- Garrant/Garrant, O’Connell/O’Connell
18- LaClair/Rabideau, Rabideau/Tourville
18B- Rocque/Rocque, Rocque/Rocque
