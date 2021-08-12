Sports Shorts: Aug. 12, 2021

Golf tournament tee times

PLATTSBURGH — The 17th annual Mission of Hope Golf Tournament takes place Aug. 13, at the Barracks Golf Course.

The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. All monies raised go toward feeding the poor and malnourished children of Nicaragua.

McSweeney’s is co-sponsor of the event with the Mission and will provide dinner following the tournament with Dee Vivian of the Barracks. Hole assignments are listed below.

1- Farrell/Judge, Farrell/Looby

1B- Bashaw/Bashaw, Bashaw/Bashaw

2- Rothstein/Maffesanti

2B- Fr.Flynn/Little, O’Connor/Russell

3- Trombley/Burns, Lee/Edwards

3B- Aloi/Baker, Bennett/Bennett

4- Fr.McEwan/Murray, Fr. Checkout/Recore

4B- Mannix/Castelussi, Spear/Spear

5- Armstrong/Hayden, Go Snell/Backlas

5B- Wieworka/Wieworka, Mercurio/Mercurio

6- Lemieux/ Fitzgerald, Phillips/Mousseau

6B- Dandrow/Dandrow, Rovers/Blackman

7- Raville/Fuller, Raville/ Fuller

7B- Tyler/Olsen, Side/Side

8- Hebert/Charette, Siskavich/Fullum

8B- Snell/Snell, Everleth/Everleth

9- Hall/Fowler, Armstrong/Doner

9B- Reynolds/ Reynolds, Glaude/Glaude

10- Vivian/Griffin, Olsen/Munson

10B- Fuller/ Snook, Dalton/Dalton

11- Carlin/Drolette, Favor/Hayden

11B- Gratto/Cleveland, Olson/Cameron

12- Pellerin/McGinn, Pellerin/Pellerin

12B- Mazurak/Murray, Latte/LaBarge

13- Wilkins/Wukovits, Abbriano/Pizzarelle

14- Nachbauer/Finnegan, Nachbauer/Swan

15- Miller/Shepard, Miller/Garrow

16- Rabideau/Barry, McCarthy/Gadway

17- Garrant/Garrant, O’Connell/O’Connell

18- LaClair/Rabideau, Rabideau/Tourville

18B- Rocque/Rocque, Rocque/Rocque

