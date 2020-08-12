Sports Shorts: Aug. 12, 2020

B'town needs coaches
BEEKMANTOWN — Beekmantown Central School is accepting applications for the following coaching positions for the fall 2020 school year.
Head football cheerleading coach, assistant cross country coach, head JV boys soccer coach, head varsity girls soccer coach, head JV girls soccer coach, head modified girls soccer coach, head varsity volleyball coach, head JV volleyball coach and head modified volleyball coach.
If interested, complete the coaching application found on the school website’s Athletic Page at BCSDK12.org. for questions please email Greg Myers, Coordinator of Athletics at myers.greg@bcsdk12.org or call the athletic office at 563 – 8092.
