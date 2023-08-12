Jane’s Fight Fund update
Due to the new weather forecast for August 13, Brennoin Sample and Teena Collette have decided to postpone the 5k Run/Walk.
In light of the postponement, there will be a change made to the 5K itself, meaning a new activity may replace it.
The organization wants to assure all donators, both public and private to the Jane’s Fight Fund 5K will be used for the Chinese Auction in the manner it was intended on a new date, which is the weekend of Nov. 10-12.
If you have any questions you may reach out to Teena Collette by phone at 518-236-4402. Her cellphone is 518-534-8479. Or you can reach out via the Jane’s Fight Fund page on Facebook.
Plattsburgh Paddlers Program
The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department Paddlers program for adults and senior citizens (must be age 18+ to attend) will meet at 10 AM on August 17 to paddle from Lower St. Regis to Spitfire. Register by calling (518)562-6860.
