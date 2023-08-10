Champlain Cougars’ baseball season winding down
CHAMPLAIN — The season is nearing a close for the Champlain Cougars’ summer baseball program, which played several games recently.
14U SPLITS TWINBILL
The 14U closed out its season by splitting a doubleheader with the Clinton County Mariners 13-14 team.
The Mariners recorded a 4-3 win in the opener as Andrew Price was the winning pitcher. Evan Imhoff led the way offensively with two singles, while Colin Walker and Ryan Colburn each added a single.
Cobe Lafountain paced the Cougars with two singles. Baylon Cronkrite added a triple and Carter Garceau a single.
Champlain posted a 10-4 victory in the second game as Hayden Schad was the winning pitcher and Cronkrite struck out five over the final two innings to get the save.
Cronkrite had a big game at the plate with a double, two singles and two RBI. Brody Macomber added two hits and Schad a single and three RBI. Lafountain and Curtis Podolek each had a single.
Imhoff led the Mariners with a double and single, while Raif Lautenschuetz, Colburn and Troy Bushey both singled.
17U WINS TWICE
The Cougars’ 17U squad posted a 14-1 win over the Lake Champlain Brewers (Knowles) and then a 10-2 victory over a team put together by the Fourth Ward A’s of the CVBL.
Against the Brewers, Braeden Calkins accounted for four hits, including a double and two RBI, to lead the way. Jake Calkins added two singles and four RBI, while Carter Garceau had three hits and three RBI.
Owen Ebersol chipped in with a double, while Baylon Cronkrite, Evias Carpenter and Jordan Wells each added a hit in support of winning pitcher Alex O’Neal.
Connor Graves led the Brewers with two hits. Austin Lareau, Alex Clancy and Brady Blair each added one.
Jack Sorrell, Braeden Calkins and Ebersol then had two hits apiece, with Sorrell driving in four runs, in Champlain’s win over the A’s. Dom DeAngelo, Jake Calkins and O’Neal each added a hit, with O’Neal, who was the winning pitcher, getting a double.
Konnor Facteau powered the A’s with two hits, while Bostyn Duquette, Brayden Trombley and Belton each added one.
15U SPLITS TWO
The Cougars’ 15U team divided a doubleheader with the Saranac Lake Mudcats in Lyon Mountain, winning the first game, 2-1, and dropping the second, 7-6.
In the victory, winning pitcher Patrick Hagadorn rapped a triple, while Brody Macomber, Owen Ebersol and Lukas Kowalowski all added a single, with Ebersol driving in a run.
In Champlain’s loss, Macomber accounted for two hits and three runs scored, Landon Giroux a single and double, Hagadorn a triple and two RBI, Garrett Pilon a single and two RBI, and Carter Garceau a single.
