Bluff Point junior champions crowned
PLATTSBURGH — The Bluff Point Junior Golf Club Championship tournament was held this past week with multiple divisions based on age.
The winner of the 15 and over division was Nick Palmer, with scores of 81 and 87.
The 13 and over girls division winner was Lauren Davies, with nine hole scores of 60 and 61.
The 13 and 14 year old boys division winner was Eric Glover, with nine hole scores of 50 and 53.
The 12 and under boys division winner was Jack Trombley, with seven hole scores of 35 and 34.
Bowling league announces results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys & Gals Mixed Wednesday League and the Summer Classic have been posted.
They are listed below.
—
Summer Classic
1st Shift Points Taken- North Bowl Pro Shop 11, Huttig Nissan 4; FNG 12, Laware Const. 3; Optimal Payroll 9, The Underdogs 6; Really Average 8, Three Gen 7; North Bowl Restr. 11, Rick’s Taxidermy 4.
High Scores- Connor Jubert 673-247, Ian Bell 516-181, Chris King 529-207, John Munson, Jr. 676-279, Barbara Cotter 490-179, Joey Robert 612-223, Tom Demarinis 638-239, Bill Dutton 552-244, George Munson 625-224, Joshua Shaffer 638-267, Max French 594-225, Gabe Sisco 608-224, Gail Taylor 487-174, Dawn Chapple 512-183, Mike Watts 690-234, Rick Savage 543-233, Claude Lashway 545-188, Dan Munson, Sr. 593-210.
2nd Shift Points Taken- Rick’s Taxidermy 14, Laware Const. 1; North Bowl Pro Shop 10, The Underdogs 5; FNG 10.5, Three Gen 4.5; North Bowl Restr. 8, Huttig Nissan 7; Really Average 9, Optimal Payroll 6.
High Scores- Kurt Kraft 645-231, Gabe Sisco 615-230, Ian Bell 538-210, Chris King 539-221, John Munson, Jr. 648-225, Dawn Chapple 554-199, Taylor Chapple 667-226, Barbara Cotter 517-191, Tom Demarinis 627-248, Connor Jubert 691-258, Claude Lashway 541-210, Joshua Shaffer 617-223.
Reminder- Next week is last week of season. Position Round schedule: North Bowl Pro Shop vs Really Average, Optimal Payroll vs FNG, North Bowl Restr. vs Laware Const., Rick’s Taxidermy vs The Underdogs, Huttig Nissan vs Three Gen.
Guys & Gals
Points Taken- Scared Splitless 3, Four of a Kind 1; Spare No One 4, Bye 0; Four Flushers 3, Gutter Done 1; Slo Rollers 3, Ball Busters 1; Split Ends 4, Hit or Miss 0; Odd Balls 4, Alley Gators 0.
Final Team Standings- Spare No One 41, Four Flushers 39.5, Ball Busters 36.5, Slo Rollers 35, Odd Balls 34.5, Alley Gators 34, Hit or Miss 30, Split Ends 29, Four of a Kind 25.5, Gutter Done 25, Scared Splitless 24.
High Scores- Tina Welch 333-124, Nancy Griffith 354-130, Lynne Glenn 422-166, Dave Glenn 444-161, Joe Goddeau 402-172, Clarence Lafountain 422-155, Ron Dumont 479-174, Tom Weightman 460-163, Carl Lashway 483-173, Kathe Petro 386-149, Don Dubuque 440-168, Chuck Leclair 475-166, George Munson 611-212, Bea Holler 401-139, Bill Dutton 495-170.
Reminder- Next week is prize distribution only at 11:30.
Weekly bicycle time trial resultsPOINT AU ROCHE — Ed Armstrong crossed the finish line with a 26:13 time to take the top spot in this week’s bicycle time trials.
The time trials take place on Wednesday nights at the Point au Roche firehouse on the Lakeshore Rd. The event is open to all novice and experienced riders, road bikes or mountain bikes. Helmets are mandatory and all riders must obey the rules of the road.
Registration begins around 5:30 p.m. with the first rider going out at 6 p.m. Riders interested in the 25-mile event should be prepared to start between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45p.m.
—
Ten mile event
1. Ed Armstrong 26:13 2. Aidan Vogl 27:17 3. Paul Rorbah 27:53 4. Stephanie West 34:52
