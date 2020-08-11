Sports Shorts: Aug. 11, 2020

Pickreign records ace

PLATTSBURGH — Larry Pickreign II had his first hole-in-one on the 166-yard fifth hole at Bluff Point Golf Resort using a 5-wood.

Evan Durfee witnessed the ace.

This was Pickreign's first hole-in-one in 33 years of golf.

 

Tags

Recommended for you