Sports Shorts: Aug. 11, 2020

Pickreign records ace
PLATTSBURGH — Larry Pickreign II had his first hole-in-one on the 166-yard fifth hole at Bluff Point Golf Resort using a 5-wood.
Evan Durfee witnessed the ace.
This was Pickreign's first hole-in-one in 33 years of golf.
Updated: August 11, 2020 @ 5:02 am
