Terry J. Gordon Memorial Walk/Run
PLATTSBURGH — On July 15, people gathered in front of the Plattsburgh YMCA to take part in the Inaugural Terry J. Gordon Memorial Walk/Run.
70 people took part in either the 5K or 1 mile trails that were provided.
Event organizer Joe Porcelli wanted to thank the Plattsburgh YMCA for its continued involved in the community.
Results for both races are below:
5K Run/Walk
Vincent Insalaco — 23:17
Pete Daly — 23:18
James Lynch — 23:29
Sebastian Pnal — 23:30
Gavin Hamel — 23:33
Stan Jennings — 23:57
Brock Boissey — 24:03
Steve Vogl — 24:53
Sarah Fox — 26:03
Lucio Insalaco — 26:33
Jamie Schwartz — 27:27
Barrett Stone — 27:34
Heather Stone — 27:35
Beth Christon — 28:54
Hannah Hamel — 27:35
Sienna Boulds — 29:08
Molly Denis — 29:08
Unknown — 29:14
Gabbi Villanueva — 29:22
Dave Ross — 29:25
Unknown — 29:57
Unknown — 29:59
Kevin Burnside Jr. — 30:00
Julie Canepa — 31:13
Kimberly Smith — 31:14
Unknown — 31:26
Casey Brennan — 31:57
Erin Brennan — 31:57
Paula Boughtwood — 32:25
Unknown — 32:27
John Olsen — 32:53
Unknown — 35:36
Kathleen Pedrick — 36:10
Sandra Wilkins — 36:12
Christie Joseph — 36:51
Ann McCarty — 37:20
Unknown — 37:25
Tiara Garrow — 38:34
Pat Conroy — 39:35
Debbie Hunt — 42:11
Lucas Fuss — 43:25
Colin Fuss — 43:29
David Boughtwood — 47:57
Hugo Fuss — 48:53
Aude Lochet — 48:55
Sara Drollette — 48:59
Toni Moffat — 48:01
Ed Conroy — 49:34
David Yonteff — 53:39
Lucy Yonteff — 54:00
Megan Yonteff — 54:00
Jessica Price — 54:01
Theresa Page — 55:45
Tucker Marshall — 55:46
Judy Bechard — 55:47
Pamela Marshall — 55:48
Al Cordes — 55:49
Pat Cordes — 55:50
1 Mile Run/Walk
Eian Brennan — 9:47
Luce Prial — 10:15
Mack Brennan — 16:03
Sarah Gordon — 17:13
Justin Gordon — 17:14
Jim Betrus — 17:15
Ron Miller — 18:09
Priscilla Lonergan — 18:14
Ying Lonergan — 18:14
Clyde Rabideau — 18:39
David Daniels — 18:40
Tom Lacey — 19:53
Linc Barton Memrial Golf Tournament
Elizabethtown — The Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown, NY will be hosting it’s annual, Linc Barton Memorial Golf Tournament on September 9 and 10. This is a two-person scramble/best-ball tournament.
Flights will be established following Saturday’s rounds. Payouts will be the same for all flights. Cost is $125 per player and includes golf, prizes, contests, and Saturday Lunch. Carts are extra.
There will be an optional skins competition ($20 per team each day). Please indicate preferred Saturday start ( 8 am or 1 pm ) and whether or not you need a cart when registering.
The field is limited to 32 teams. Registration Deadline is Wednesday, September 6, 2023.
Contact Kevin McKee or Cobble Hill Golf Course for additional information or to register. Mail: Kevin McKee, PO Box 425, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 Email: mckeek_1999@yahoo.com Phone: 518-912-1300 (cell) / 518-563-5230 (work) Cobble Hill Golf Course: 518-873-9974. Entry forms are available at the course. You may also register on our website at: bit.ly/3OwyUPq
Thank you for your support of the Cobble Hill Linc Barton Memorial Tournament!
Summer Classic Alley Highlights
Plattsburgh — The weekly Summer Classic Tuesday bowling league was in full session on Aug 8.
It is worth noting that next week, Aug 15, there will be a double shift starting at 7 p.m.
Results for Tuesday are as follows:
Points Taken: N.B. Pro Shop 10-Laura’s Team 5, Adir. Chevy 8-Underdogs 7, Taylor’s Tileworks 9-Rick’s Taxidermy 6, Three Dawg Nite 12, Optimal Payroll Svcs. 9.5-N.B. Restaurant 5.5.
High Scores: Ian Bell 578-225, Harley LaDuke 534-215, Gabe Sisco 624-255, Dave Bresett 659-243, Rick Savage 585-226, Art Stevens 611-247, Gail Taylor 504-189, Joey Robert 617-225, Lanny Favro 629-224, Dan Munson, Sr. 610-244, Josh Levasseur 586-235, Joshua Weiss 658-252.
Guys & Gals Mixed Summer Highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday saw the conclusion of the season for the Guys & Gals Sr. Mixed Summer League.
Congratulations to Split Ends (Mark Misner, Edie Reed, Julie Liberty and George Munson) for winning the summer league session.
Next week, Aug 16, will be the prize fund distribution only.
On Aug 30, the league will hold its annual organizational meeting at 11:30.
Here are the results for Wednesday:
Points Taken: Gutter Done 3-Ball Busters 1, Split Ends 4-Misfits 0, Fun Time 3-Casella’s Trash Talkers 1, Four Flushers 3-4D Niners 1, Laniacs 3-Queen’s Court 1, Black Widows 3-Hit or Miss 1.
High Scores: Denise Goddeau 556-232, Jodi Dubray 439-174, Bobbi Nicholson 416-154, Don Dubuque 431-159, Bea Holler 401-173, Mark Misner 470-168, Edie Reed 447-154, Violet Irwin 405-154, Tom Welch 487-194, Nancy Griffith 391-144, Tom Weightman 539-193, Chuck Leclair 471-171, Carl Lashway 555-193, Claude Lashway 595-211, Joe Dumoulin 476-196, Bill Dutton 589-231, Joe Damour 437-161, Diane Kinne 416-152, Barbara Cotter 490-187, Diana St. Clair 413-163, Kathie Merchant 429-150, Brenda Garrand 315-123, Claudette Raymond 278-96.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.