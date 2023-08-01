Jane’s Fight Fund 5K fun run/walk
ALTONA — On Aug 13, the 3rd Annual Jane’s Fight Fund fun run/walk will be held, with the run/walk beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Check in begins at 11 a.m. when participants can pick up their bib inside the White Room at Rainbow Wedding & Banquet Hall.
On site registration is available, but pre-registration is preferred.
The costs to register is $20 for adults and $10 for students. It raises to $25 on the day of the run.
All proceeds of the race benefit Jane’s Fight Fund for Cancer.
The Rainbow Wedding & Banquet Hall is located in Altona. To sign up for the event visit: http://tinyurl.com/prautb5b
5th hole in one of season at Whiteface
LAKE PLACID — Make it five aces this season at the Whiteface Club and Resort Golf Course in Lake Placid.
The latest came from club member Bob Auerbach on July 26 when he canned a nine iron on the par three 11th hole from 139 yards.
It’s the second hole in one of the season on the hole. Two others came on number three and another on the eighth. The long 14th remains the lone par three on the iconic course yet to see a hole in one this year.
Auerbach’s achievement – the first of his career – was witnessed by Annie Auerbach and Andy Light.
Blueberry Hills hike
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department will meet at 10 AM Tuesday August 8 to hike the Blueberry Hill trails. This hike is open to all ages. Families are encouraged to join! Call to sign up at (518)562-6860.
Bob Cat Trail hike
PLATTSBURGH — On Sunday, August 6th, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike on the Bob Cat Trail in Essex, N.Y. This is a 2,75 mile round trip trail mostly through beautiful forest by beaver ponds. The north part has a meadow or forest route. Leader: Kimberly Smith, 518-645-0447. Please call by Aug 4.
Champlain Cougars 17U finishes 1-1 on the week
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Cougars’ 17U summer baseball team compiled a 1-1 record this past week, dropping a 6-5 contest to the Adirondack Lightning and recording a 7-6 win over the Colchester Junior Cannons.
COUGARS 17U 7
JUNIOR CANNONS 6
Jimmy Wells struck out nine over the first 6.1 innings to get the pitching win and Braeden Calkins earned the save by striking out the game’s final two batters with runners on second and third.
Chase Clukey led the way offensively, going three-for-three, including a double. Jake Frechette added a double and single, while Calkins and Kobe Hernandez each added a single.
The game was played on Saturday at South Acres Field and the second scheduled contest was called in the third inning due to the weather.
LIGHTNING 17U 6
COUGARS 17U 5
The Lightning, in a game played in Tupper Lake on Tuesday, had things go their way in the final inning to defeat the Cougars in the 17U division semifinals of the Adirondack Lightning Showcase Wood Bat Tournament.
Jonny Caito rapped out three hits for the Lightning, while Griffin Shaheen and Grant Bencze each added a single.
Jacob Perkins and Jake Calkins paced the Cougars with two hits each, with Calkins getting a double and RBI. Frechette, Braeden Calkins and Baylon Cronkrite each singled, with Frechette driving in two runs and Cronkrite, one.
SARANAC LAKE 15U 10
COUGARS 15U 7
The Cougars couldn’t hold a late lead in the contest placed on Wednesday in Lyon Mountain.
Carter Garceau was three-for-three and drove in two runs for Champlain, while Cronkrite added two singles and a RBI. Hayden Schad, Garrett Pilon and Brennan Peters each singled.
MARINERS 14U 17
COUGARS 14U 10
Ryan Colburn accounted for a double, triple and four RBI as the Clinton County Mariners 14U pulled away late for the win at South Acres Field on Friday.
Cooper Holland added three hits for the Mariners, while Scott Gommel added a double and single, and Troy Bushey, two singles.
Cronkrite, Ryan Brown, Garceau and Isaiah Surprenant had singles to account for the Cougars’ hits. Pilon was on base all three times to the plate.
