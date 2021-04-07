Sports Shorts: April 7, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League result
PLATTSBURGH — Results from recent competition in the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken- Ausable Chasm 3-Scared Splitless 1, Lucky Strikes 4-Alley Gators 0, Barber's Lawn Care 3-Bazzano's 1, AMIDASA 3-Spare No One 1, Lawson's 3-Awesome 4 1, Easy Mark 3-Finney Sports 1, Baker Babes 3-Lucky 4 1.
High Scores- Roger Desroches 486-171, Diana St. Clair 461-188, Dave Pellerin 511-218, Julie Preston 516-187, Marilyn Murphy 465-181, Dennis Seymour 627-214, Kathie Merchant 395-137, Clarence Lafountain 470-175, Joe Damour 444-161, Doris Martino 415-164, Leona Marsha 478-193, Tom Welch 491-188, Joe Phaneuf 520-201, Dave Glenn 447-161, Lynne Glenn 415-150, Ed Gebo 561-199, Mary Clark 481-163, Joan Duquette 407-147, Roy Clark, Sr. 587-204, Roger Webb 517-186, Chet Abare 358-125, Bonnie Fiato 338-142, Terry Hoy 571-224, Pat Rock 453-162, Betty Baker 493-186, Edie Reed 442-164.
Rough Riders win Eastern Conference Championship
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rough Riders have won the Eastern Conference Championship for fifth straight year.
They also won their eighth consecutive Northern Division Championship. They were led by Peter Visconti who had a 396.6 average. His prone average set a new Eastern Conference record.
The team came in first in front of Barrington NH and SUNY Plattsburgh in the Northern Division. PSU was led by Ethan Hilderbrandt who had a 381.3 average.
The Junior Rough Riders also had a great season. The Juniors were led by Holly Visconti who had a 389.2 average. Her 379.9 prone average was the top junior average in the Eastern Conference. She was also named as one of the top junior shooters in the National Rifle League.
The youth program at the Plattsburgh R&G had 27 juniors compete this season. They fielded teams in both the ADK Division and Northern Division. Along with Visconti, Owen Ranking (350.9), Jake Poririer (317.3), Elliot Chapman (324.8), Owen Poririer (300.5), Oden Nelson (280.6) and Eli Sample (272.6) all earned first team Jr. All-Star honors.
For adults, Peter Visconti (396.6), Paul Deslierres (396), Amy Visconti (395.2) and Andrew Visconti (395) all earned All-Star status. The teams compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club.
Fun Run/Walk Series announced
CADYVILLE — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department and Foundation of CVPH are partnering once again to sponsor the Cadyville Fun Run/Walk Series this summer.
The series will begin on June 23 and be held every Wednesday evening through Aug. 11 at Cadyville Recreation Park.
Races will be staggered and will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the 1/4 mile race first, followed by the 1/2 mile, 5K and 1 mile races. All participants must preregister on the Parks & Recreation website, www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com.
Once registered online, participants will then check in each week at the check-in area at the Park building with race staff. Organizers will not allow registration onsite.
All safety guidelines provided by the Clinton County Health Dept. and NYS Health Dept. will be followed. See the safety plan and rules on the website upon registering.
Registration is open now and will be taken through June 30. Please call the Parks & Recreation Dept. at 518-562-6860 with any questions.
