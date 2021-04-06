Sports Shorts: April 6, 2021

Outdoor outing publicized
LYON MOUNTAIN — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Lyon Mountain April 10.
At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain is Clinton County’s highest peak. This hike is 7.1 miles (5 hours) round trip and is considered moderate.
Bring lunch, snacks and beverage. Call trip leader Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by April 8, if interested.
Umpires needed in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau Baseball/Softball Program is in need of umpires for its upcoming summer season, which runs from Monday June 21, to Saturday July 24.
General knowledge of the rules, playing experience and experience working with children is desired.
The pay is $25 to $27 per game. Umpires will be hired to officiate games at the grasshopper, pee wee and pony levels.
Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and must attend one Part 1 and one Part 2 clinic.
Masks are required to attend these clinics.
Applicants must bring a driver's license or school ID and birth certificate or social security card or passport. If the applicant is 17 or younger, working papers are required.
Pre-registration for these clinics is required. To register, please visit Clinton County Youth Bureau at clintoncountygov.com under sports officials.
Part 1 Clinic Schedule (All courses 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
May 4, Rouses Point Civic Center
May 10, Dannemora Community Center
May 14, Beekmantown Town Hall
May 18, May Currier Park
May 20, South Plattsburgh-52 Broderick Road Plattsburgh
Part 2 Clinic Schedule (Both at Lapham's Mills Park in Peru)
May 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
May 29, 10 a.m. - noon.
Northern Lights race results
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights Running Club held the first of six spring cross country races at the Cadyville Recreational Park.
There were a total of 30 participants. Andrew Scanio of the Bombers XC Club and Sienna Boulds of The Northern Lights Running Club won the 3000 meter 11-18 year old division, while Phil Lynch won the Open Race.
The next race in the series is April 10. Registration is open online at www.northernlightsseries.itsyourrace.com and will close Friday, April 9, at 12:01 a.m.
Boys Results
1 Scanio, Andrew (BXC) 10:38.1 2 Recore, Nikolas (WXC) 11:16.5 3 Pandolph, Landon (WXC) 11:23.1 4 Howe, Evan (WXC) 11:48.7 5 Johnson, Joey (NLRC) 12:41.3 6 Lynch, James (NLRC) 12:57.9 7 Kollmer, Jake (RSR) 13:01.9 8 Stanton, Kaleb (NLRC) 13:24.6 9 Denial, Andrew (NLRC) 13:27.3 10 Breen, Ethan (NLRC) 14:23.1 11 Prial, Sebastian (NLRC) 14:23.5 12 Dormann, Sean (NLRC) 14:39.7 13 Poulin, Keith (NLRC) 15:36.2 14 Scanio, Parker (BXC) 17:04.0 15 Sharp, Joshua (HTC) 17:39.4 16 Prial, Luke (NLRC) 23:11.2
Girls Results
1 Boulds, Sienna (NLRC) 13:21.7 2 Yang, Faline (KXC) 13:50.0 3 Cohen, Harley (BXC) 14:00.2 4 Borner, Danielle (NLRC) 14:20.8 5 Miner, Gillian (NLRC) 14:23.9 6 Lynch, Molly (NLRC) 14:42.9 7 Fay, Kaelyn (NLRC) 15:13.0 8 Pelkey, Emma (WXC) 15:33.8 9 Denial, Laura (NLRC) 15:37.6 10 Willette, Makenna (NLRC) 16:47.2 11 Sanger, Morgan (NLRC) 17:24.3 12 Chase, Emma (NLRC) 18:25.3
Open Results
1 Lynch, Phil 11:25.60 2 Moore, James 15:47.80
Kane named men's lax athlete of week
CORTLAND – Senior midfielder Stephen Kane (Hampden, Mass./Minnechaug Regional) of Plattsburgh State has been named the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men's Lacrosse Athlete of the Week, as announced Monday by the conference office.
This marks the first-ever SUNYAC Athlete of the Week award for Kane.
Kane recorded 10 points on nine goals and one assist in a three-game week for the Cardinals. He scored three goals and added an assist in the Cardinals' 13-3 season- and SUNYAC-opening win over SUNY New Paltz on Monday before netting three goals in a 10-9 loss to SUNY Oneonta on Friday. On Saturday against No. 15 Union College, he posted his third hat trick of the week with three goals in a 19-6 loss to the Dutchmen.
Plattsburgh State (1-2, 1-1 SUNYAC) next hosts No. 7 St. Lawrence University today at 7 p.m.
Outdoor walks announced
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring a series of walks for the TOP Spring Adventurers program.
All the walks are on paved/hard packed surfaces and are considered easy walks and take place from 1 - 2:30 p.m.
Those interested must register by calling the Parks & Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 by the day before a scheduled walk. There is no fee for this program.
Walk dates
April 8- Saranac River Trail (George Angell Dr. City)
April 15- Karen Fleury Bike Path (2 Beach Rd. City)
April 22- Lake Alice (276 Ridge Rd. West Chazy)
April 29- Little Ausable River Trail (Mason Hill Rd. Peru)
May 6- Northern Tier Recreation Trail (River St. Champlain) *11am-1pm
TGIF Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
High series- Claude Lashway 245/227/210/682. Sue Pavone 183/200/190/573.
High game- Claude Lashway 245, Sue Pavone 200.
Other high scores- Larry Cragle 230/234/186/650, Dennis Seymour 215/22/204/641, Gary Long 196/179/224/599, Homer Bushey 201/203/171/575, Vern Malark 170/190/180/550, Jim Russell 168/201/175/544, Rick Pavone 212/183/148/543, Dot Sharrow 180, Clarence LaFountain 194, Joe Phaneuf 181, Ron Dumont 190, Jim Brunet 201.
