Sports Shorts: April 30, 2021

Plattsburgh Soccer Camp announces sessions
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Soccer Camp will be held from July 26 to 30 for ages 3-6 and 6-18 at the U.S. Oval Soccer Fields.
The camp co-directors are Karin Sherman Raville and Chris Taylor.
For more information, contact Coach Karin at Ksherman3@charter.net or 518-569-0333 and Coach Chris at Ctayl012@plattsburgh.edu or 518-578-1619. Those interested can also find information about the camp on Facebook at "Plattsburgh Soccer Camps."
Options for the camp are listed below.
—
Option 1: Age 3 (9:30-10:30) Cost $70
Option 2: Ages 3-6 (9:00-11:00) Cost $90
Option 3: Ages 6-18 (9:00-12:00)
Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club to host instructor training classes
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club will be hosting both the NRA Certified Rifle and Pistol Instructor Courses.
These are three-day courses that allow individuals to become Certified Rifle or Pistol Instructors. The Pistol Class will take place on Sunday, May 23, (Basic safety Pistol), then July 17 and 18 for Basic Instructor and Certified Pistol Instructor Class.
The Rifle Certification classes will take place on Sunday, June 6, and July 24-25.
Call Ian at 518-593-9074 for information and instructions on how to register. Those interested can also go to the NRA Website to register online. Participants must take the Basic Pistol Safety or Basic Rifle Safety class as a prerequisite to the advanced classes.
Go to www.PlattsburghRodandGun.Com or call Peter Visconti 518-534-1730 for more information about the various classes held at the club.
Degnan named to SUNYAC SAAC Executive Board
CORTLAND – Junior guard/forward Kelly Degnan (Irvington, N.Y./Irvington) of the Plattsburgh State women's basketball team has been named the Vice President of Communications on the 2021-22 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Executive Board, as announced by the conference office.
Degnan, a fitness and wellness leadership major, has served as a representative on Plattsburgh State's SAAC since her freshman year and currently serves as the co-president. She also has worked in the Athletic Communications Office each of her three years at SUNY Plattsburgh in addition to assisting with the Recreation Office as an intern this spring.
"I have been going to the SUNYAC SAAC retreat since my first semester freshman year," Degnan said. "I always have such an amazing time getting to know other student-athletes from within the conference and hearing all of their awesome ideas and initiatives. Everyone involved in SUNYAC SAAC wants to make a difference in all our athletes' lives. I am really excited to be representing Plattsburgh State Athletics on the E-Board and am very thankful to have been given the opportunity!"
During her two seasons competing on the women's basketball team, she has started in 39 of the 48 games in which she has played, averaging 7.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 37.3 percent (136-of-365) from the field.
Golf tournament announced
PLATTSBURGH – Spots are filling up fast for the 20th annual Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, June 4, at Adirondack Golf & Country Club in Peru.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start set for noon. The tournament is hosted by The Hoffman Eels Group CPAs and benefits The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
The event marks the second in-person gathering for The Foundation this year, which is looking to build on the success of the Shamrock Shuffle 5K in March.
“We are hearing from a lot of people who are excited to be able to come together in a safe way outdoors and get back to enjoying things like golf,” Michelle Senecal, Foundation of CVPH Events special projects manager said.
“It’s going to be great to see a lot of people we’ve missed over the past year, all while raising money for vital patient-centered programs and community wellness initiatives.”
The tournament will follow current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19.
The event features a four-player scramble format and contests for golfers, including longest drive and closest to the pin.
Teams can also play skins and players can take part in a new chipping contest. Mulligans, 50/50 raffle tickets and red tees will also be available at registration.
Businesses can sign up in teams of four players for a Gold Level Sponsorship at $500 or Silver Level Sponsorship at $150. Individual golfers can also join in for $80 or $100, depending on country club membership.
Proceeds from the tournament will support CVPH patients, help purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for the hospital and its practices and improve the health and wellness of communities across the region.
The tournament also honors Jim Abbott and Dick Coffey, who are remembered by many as community leaders, beloved fathers and husbands, and avid golfers.
“I think it’s safe to say they would have enjoyed knowing that a game they loved is touching the lives of so many," Senecal said. "The Foundation is proud that 20 years later, the memories of Jim and Dick live on thanks to the generosity of people in our area."
Golfers can sign up and learn more about the Jim Abbott & Dick Coffey Golf Tournament by visiting https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/Abbott-Coffey-Golf.
Anyone with questions can contact Senecal, Foundation Events & Special Projects Manager at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.