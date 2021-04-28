Sports Shorts: April 28, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Lawson's 4-Finney Sports 0, Lucky 4 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Baker Babes 4-AMIDASA 0, Lucky Strikes 3-Ausable Chasm 1, Bazzano's 3-Scared Splitless 1, Easy Mark 4-Alley Gators 0, Spare No One 4-Awesome 4 0.
Final Team Standings 2nd Half- Baker Babes 34, Lucky Strikes 32, Lucky 4 32, AMIDASA 30, Spare No One 29, Lawson's 28.5, Bazzano's 28.5, Awesome 4 28.5, Ausable Chasm 27.5, Scared Splitless 27, Easy Mark 26, Barber's Lawn Care 26, Finney Sports 23, Alley Gators 19.
Next Week- Awesome 4 and Baker Babes will roll off on lanes 1 & 2 for overall 1st place standings. All other teams will bowl in Spring 9pin Tournament.
High Scores- Diane Dillon 414-150, Pat Rock 488-183, Bonnie Fiato 370-138, Terry Hoy 629-231, Peggy Passino 442-148, George Munson 609-224, Roxie Deyo 486-175, Betty Baker 512-188, Ann Laravia 459-159, Roy Clark, Sr. 480-168, Homer Bushey 555-197, Dennis Seymour 629-221, Kathie Merchant 395-154, Clarence Lafountain 468-170, Marilyn Murphy 433-171, Dave Pellerin 560-244, Tom Welch 497-175, George Tallman, Sr. 510-197, Barbara Cotter 530-186, Leeanne Valenze 405-141, Dave Glenn 455-159, Lynne Glenn 453-167, Nancy Mazurak 455-169, Roger Webb 442-162.
