Sports Shorts: April 27, 2021

TGIF Bowling League scores

PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has publicized results from recent competition.

High series- Larry Cragle 200/238/247/685, Gail Taylor 169/138/167/474.

High game- Larry Cragle 247, Dot Sharrow 177.

Other high scores- Vern Malark 150/213/243/606, Len Wood 180/192/200/572, Gary Long 135/193/234/562, Jim Russell 191, Jim Layhee 194, Homer Bushey 181, Dennis Seymour 185/183, Jim Brunet 204, Tom Weightman 211.

