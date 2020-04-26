Sports Shorts: April 27, 2020

Ryan piles up records
INDIANAPOLIS – Shannon Ryan of the Saint Anselm College women's basketball team was named the NCAA Division II statistical champion for double-doubles earlier this month.
Ryan finished the season tied for the national lead with 26 double-doubles in just 28 games. Finishing her career with double-digit point scoring totals in her last 50 games, she did not finish with less than seven rebounds in any game as a senior. In 89 games on the Hilltop, Ryan posted 64 double-doubles.
Ryan also leads all active NCAA Division II student-athletes in career double-doubles (64) and trails only Kelly Williams from NCAA Division III Randolph-Macon (83) for the lead across all three NCAA divisions. Her 12.1 career rebounds per game is the most among active NCAA Division II student-athletes.
She is the first statistical champion from the Hawks women's basketball team since Meredith Galena '97 made 90-of-101 free throws in 1996-97 for a nation-best 89.1% free throw percentage.
Picking up three All-America awards as a senior, Ryan averaged exactly 23 points and 15 rebounds per game in 2019-20. Throwing up 2.1 blocks per game for the Hawks, Ryan was also named D2CCA East Region Player of the Year and Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year after posting the league's second-most rebounds (419) ever in a single-season.
The program's all-time leading scorer (in just three seasons of competition), Ryan established new single-season records for Saint Anselm this season in point scoring (643) and rebounding (419) while leading all active NCAA Division II student-athletes in defensive rebounds per game (11.0), double-doubles (26), field goals made (271), career double-doubles (64) and career rebounding average (12.1).
Named to the NE10 All-Tournament Team, Ryan averaged 24 points and 16.3 rebounds across three conference postseason games, producing 35 points with 19 rebounds at No. 8 Adelphi in the NE10 Semifinals. Against nationally-ranked Stonehill in the NE10 title bout, Ryan reached the 50-game double-digit point scoring milestone.
As a sophomore, Ryan came to the Hilltop in 2017 and started all 29 games, averaging 18.3 points per game while her 532 points on the year was the second-most all-time. She set the team record with 385 rebounds as a junior in 2018-19, helping Saint Anselm to its first-ever East Region Championship and a spot in the Elite Eight.
Among the most accomplished women's basketball players in East Region history, Ryan earned a spot on the D2CCA East Region Team in each of the last three seasons. She also earned first-team status last season (2018-19), while receiving second-team accolades during the 2017-18 campaign.
During her three-year tenure, the Hawks recorded 60 victories while posting 41 of those wins against NE10 foes. Her 50.5% career field goal percentage (747-1,480) is the fifth-best mark in team history and her 196 career blocked shots are the third-most by a Hawks student-athlete.
Terdiman records ace
SARANAC LAKE – Two-time USA Luge Olympian Jayson Terdiman christened the 2020 Saranac Inn golf season Friday with his first hole-in-one on an 18-hole golf course when he aced the par-3, 192-yard seventh hole. The Saranac Inn Golf Club opened for the year on Friday afternoon.
Terdiman, playing with Justin Olsen, Jason Walker and Alex Nenno, used a 4-hybrid to master the difficult hole which is protected by a large Scottish mound. The Berwick, Pa. doubles racer, a member of the 2014 and 2018 U.S. Olympic teams, has also scored a hole-in-one on the Lake Placid Club’s Pristine Nine Course.
