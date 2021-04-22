Sports Shorts: April 22, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
Points Taken- Easy Mark 2-AMIDASA 2, Lucky Strikes 3-Scared Splitless 1, Spare No One 3-Lawson's 1, Lucky 4 3-Alley Gators 1, Barber's Lawn Care 3-Awesome 4 1, Finney Sports 3-Ausable Chasm 1, Baker Babes 4-Bazzano's 0.
High Scores- Kitty Bechard 418-169, Leeanne Valenze 431-156, Louis Carron 472-161, Roy Clark, Sr. 514-187, Homer Bushey 557-198, Roger Desroches 497-194, Diana St. Clair 423-160, Dennis Seymour 583-225, Clarence Lafountain 430-154, Dave Glenn 498-176, Lynne Glenn 422-156, Ed Gebo 531-196, Edie Reed 511-194, George Munson 609-227, Ron Dumont 550-192, Joe Damour 431-164, Barbara Cotter 517-181, Leona Marsha 481-178, Bonnie Jarvis 486-202, Peggy Passino 436-173, Don Myers 545-210, Pat Atkinson 401-156, Marilyn Murphy 427-154, Diane Dillon 485-180, Chrisann Sartwell 371-165, Pat Rock 471-164, Roxie Deyo 416-153, Betty Baker 484-164.
