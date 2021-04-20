Sports Shorts: April 20, 2021

Dannemora golf league looking for participants
DANNEMORA —The Dannemora Fun golf league is scheduled to begin play on May 13 at 1:15 p.m. at the Bluff Point Golf Resort.
The league, which plays every Thursday for 14 weeks, would like add a few teams and players this year.
Anyone interested in joining the league should contact Bill Liberty at 518-569-5009 or send an email to bdkm17@aol.com.
Bowling league highlights
PLATTSBURGH — Listed below is the most recent TGIF Bowling League score highlights.
HS: Rick Pavone 260/216/245/721; Sue Pavone180/172/167/520.
HG: Rick Pavone 260; Audrey Peryea 189.
OHS: Gary Long 172/258/187/617; Joe Phaneuf 212/211/163/586; Larry Cragle 217/182/161/560; Vern Malark 172/231/173/556; Homer Bushey 180/210/166/556; Audrey Peryea 155/159/189/503. Gail Taylor 182, Wayne LaBarge 204, Jim Russell 190, Len Wood 182, Tom Welch 193, Alex Bechard 190, Dennis Seymour 201.
Northern Lights 4K race results
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights Running Club recently hosted its third in a series of six races at the Town of Plattsburgh Recreational Park in Cadyville.
There was a record number of participants.
In the boys race, Micah McCulley, of the Red Storm Runners, won the 4000-meter race over Andrew Scanio, of the Bombers XC Club, by 24 seconds. Meanwhile, in the girls race, Northern Lights' Sienna Boulds won over Harley Cohen, of the Bombers XC Club, with a time of 16:34.0.
Logan Van Buren and Emily Medeiros won the open race in 12:55.7 and 19:09.1, respectively.
BOYS RESULTS
1. McCulley, Micah (RSR) 13:25.3. 2. Scanio, Andrew (BXC) 13:59.3. 3. Woodruff, Andrew (NLRC) 14:43.6. 4. Recore, Nikolas (WXC) 14:49.0. 5. Pandolph, Landon (WXC) 15:11.3. 6. Howe, Evan (WXC) 15:22.9. 7. Hesseltine, Aiden (RSR) 16:11.4. 8. Thayer, Noah (NLRC) 16:12.8. 9. Van Buren, Sawyer (EXC) 16:30.8. 10. Martin, Morgan (RSR) 16:36.0. 11. Kollmer, Jake (RSR) 17:01.8. 12. Lynch, James (NLRC) 17:02.1. 13. Breen, Ethan (NLRC) 18:29.0. 14. Prial, Sebastian (NLRC) 18:29.3. 15. Stanton, Kaleb (NLRC) 19:56.7. 16. Poulin, Keith (NLRC) 20:01.1. 17. Scanio, Parker (BXC) 22:22.3. 18. Sharp, Joshua (HTC) 23:36.1. 19. Prial, Luke (NLRC) 29:53.2.
GIRLS RESULTS
1. Boulds, Sienna (NLRC) 16:34.0. 2. Cohen, Harley (BXC) 18:51.8. 3. Lynch, Molly (NLRC) 19:16.4. 4. Miner, Gillian (NLRC) 19:32.5. 5. Fay, Kaelyn (NLRC) 19:56.2. 6. Cliche, Rachel (NLRC) 19:58.1. 7. Rainville, Zoe (NLRC) 20:17.4. 8. Denis, Lexie (NLRC) 20:57.1. 9. Pelkey, Emma (PXC) 21:31.8. 10. Willette, Makenna (NLRC) 24:43.6.
OPEN RESULTS
1. Van Buren, Logan 12:55.7. 2. Smith, Kyle 16:18.5. 3. Medeiros, Emily 19:09.1. 4. Moore, James 20:19.0. 5. Fay, Cole 21:47.6
Adk Mountain Club hosting hike
KEENE — The public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rooster Comb Mountain in Keene on April 24.
This is a moderate hike of 4.2 miles, making for a roughly 3-hour round trip. The height on this mountain is 2592’ and the elevation gain is 1556’.
Bring lunch and snacks and something to drink. Call trip leader Kimberly Smith at 315-813-4407 by April 22 to go on the hike.
Plattsburgh State's Alexa Murray named SUNYAC softball athlete of the week
PLATTSBURGH – Plattsburgh State's Alexa Murray has been named the SUNYAC Softball Athlete of the Week, as announced on Monday.
Murray, a sophomore who has been playing right field, batted .563 with a .588 on-base percentage, .625 slugging percentage, nine hits, one double, one walk, three stolen bases, six RBI and four runs scored to help Plattsburgh State to a 3-1 record on the week.
Murray began the week with three hits, two runs scored and two RBI in the Cardinals' 7-6 non-conference win over Clarkson University on Wednesday, April 14. She also recorded a three-hit game with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base in the Cardinals' 11-7 win at SUNY Oneonta on Sunday, April 18.
On the week, Murray garnered a hit in each game with three multi-hit performances. She also drove in a run in three games, including two games with multiple RBI. She scored multiple runs twice. In the field, Murray had eight putouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.