Sports Shorts: April 16, 2021

Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp registration
BEEKMANTOWN — The free Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp will be at Beekmantown Central School this summer.
The girls camp will run from June 28 to July 2, and the boys camp is set for July 5 through July 9. The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
Each camper will receive two camp shirts, a basketball, a movie pass, free breakfast and lunch, and many trophies for different categories.
The camp is for youth going into fourth grade to 12th. All campers must wear a mask. The camp is limited to the first 150 who sign up for each gender.
The website to sign up is http://bit.ly/2021adkcoastbballcamp.
For more information, please contact Travis Gorham at tgorham21@gmail.com or Thomas Lacey at Irishhoopster@aol.com.
Youth Bureau lists summer recreation vacancies
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Youth Bureau looking to fill the following summer recreation positions.
For more information, or to apply, contact Krysten Conners, Recreation Director at 518-565-4750, or by e-mail at Krysten.Conners@clintoncountygov.com. Deadline for applications is May 7.
The jobs available can be found below.
—
Recreation Assistant- Temporary Part-Time (Baseball/Softball Instructional Clinics & Field)
Recreation Leader- Temporary Part-Time (Baseball/Softball Program)
Recreation Supervisor- Temporary Part-Time (Umpire Clinics & Baseball/Softball Clinics)
Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — Recent results from the Guys and Gals Bowling League have been announced.
—
Points Taken
Lucky 4 4-Lucky Strikes 0, Awesome 4 3-Ausable Chasm 1, Easy Mark 4-Scared Splitless 0, Lawson's 4-Baker Babes 0, Bazzano's 4-Spare No One 0, Alley Gators 3-Barber's Lawn Care 1, Finney Sports 3-AMIDASA 1.
High Scores
Edie Reed 530-196, George Munson 592-223, Pat Atkinson 406-149, Julie Preston 513-202, Leonard Wood 523-224, Roger Webb 480-190, Dave Pellerin 512-179, Kitty Bechard 441-176, Leeanne Valenze 433-164, Louis Carron 449-154, Ann Laravia 468-167, Chet Abare 367-126, Bonnie Fiato 360-130, Terry Hoy 592-224, Tom Welch 513-198, Dave Glenn 438-192, Leona Marsha 466-162, Joe Damour 394-135, Diane Kinne 432-159, Dawn Adams 434-150, Chrisann Sartwell 387-147, Pat Rock 485-176, Mary Clark 448-164.
PSU's Bryant earns baseball accolade
PLATTSBURGH — Senior shortstop Stephen Bryant (Center Moriches, N.Y./Center Moriches) of the Plattsburgh State baseball team has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week, as announced by D3baseball.com.
Bryant, who earned the honor for the first time this season, proved difficult to keep off the bases as he reached base 15 times in 18 plate appearances for an .833 on-base percentage in doubleheaders at SUNY Oneonta (Tuesday, April 6) and SUNY New Paltz (Saturday, April 10). Bryant tallied seven hits, including one double, eight walks, four RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. He recorded a .700 batting average and an .800 slugging percentage. On the week, he recorded two multi-hit games, two multi-walk games, had a hit in each of the Cardinals' four games, and reached base at least three times in each game – including three games where he got on base four times.
In Plattsburgh State's 15-4 win at SUNY New Paltz in game two of the twin bill, Bryant tallied three hits (one double), one walk, two runs scored and three RBI.
In the field, Bryant was perfect on 21 chances – garnering seven putouts and 14 assists with a 1.000 fielding percentage on the week.
Entering this week, Bryant ranked second in the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) and first in the East Division in on-base percentage (.654). He was also leading the East Division in batting average (.500) while ranking third overall in the SUNYAC. In addition, his 1.000 fielding percentage is tied atop the SUNYAC.
The Team of the Week is D3baseball.com's weekly honor roll, in its ninth season of recognizing the top performers at each of nine positions from the previous week. Players are selected from nominations from their school's sports information directors.
