Sports Shorts: April 13, 2021

Northern Lights Running Club hosts second race
CADYVILLE — The Northern Lights Running club hosted runners from Saratoga and local club teams in the second of six races at the Town of Plattsburgh Cadyville Rec Park.
For the second week in a row, Andrew Scanio of the Bombers XC Club was able to run away with the victory in the boys 3km with a time of 10:33.3, 44 seconds ahead of Nikolas Recore of the Wolfpack XC Club.
In the girls 3000 meter race, Sienna Boulds of the host team, Northern Lights, was able to win by a narrow margin of 2 seconds over Faline Yang of Knights XC Club.
This Saturday will be the third race in the series. For more information, please visit the Northern Lights Running Club Facebook page.
—
BOYS RESULTS
1 Scanio, Andrew (BXC) 10:33.3 2 Recore, Nikolas (WXC) 11:17.4 3 Howe, Evan (WXC) 11:42.0 4 Pandolph, Landon (WXC) 11:54.1 5 Johnson, Joey (NLRC) 12:45.3 6 Martin, Morgan (RSR) 12:46.7 7 Lynch, James (NLRC) 13:03.7 8 Winacott, Gavin (ART) 13:23.3 9 Prial, Sebastian (NLRC) 13:52.1 10 Breen, Ethan (NLRC) 14:14.4 11 Poulin, Keith (NLRC) 15:45.8 12 Scanio, Parker (BXC) 16:29.2 13 Sharp, Joshua (HTC) 17:25.0 14 Prial, Luke (NLRC) 22:24.0
GIRLS RESULTS
1 Boulds, Sienna (NLRC) 12:47.2 2 Yang, Faline (KXC) 12:49.8 3 Cohen, Harley (BXC) 14:04.4 4 Lynch, Molly (NLRC) 14:17.9 5 Miner, Gillian (NLRC) 14:34.9 6 Borner, Danielle (NLRC) 14:55.5 7 Pelkey, Emma (PXC) 15:16.4 8 Rainville, Zoe (NLRC) 15:45.1 9 Cliche, Rachel (NLRC) 16:21.6 10 Willette, Makenna (NLRC) 17:21.9
TGIF Bowling League scores
PLATTSBURGH — The TGIF Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
High series- Rick Pavone 219/184/199/602, Audrey Peryea 169/266/205/580.
High game- Gary Long 243, Audrey Peryea 206.
Other high scores- Homer Bushey 202/209/155/566, Larry Cragle 198/192/161/551, Gary Long 155/150/243/548, Len Wood 154/181/210/545, Don Myers 174/145/211/545, Dennis Seymour 171/203/171/545, Sue Pavone 155/182/181/530, Ron Dumont 180, Claude Lashway 219, Tom Welch 181, Joe Phaneuf 194.
