Adirondack Mountain Club planning Sunday hike

PLATTSBURGH — On April 16, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rooster Comb Mt. in the Keene Valley. At a height of 2592 feet and 4.2 miles (3 hours) round trip, this hike is considered moderate. Bring lunch/snacks and water. The hike leader will be Kimberly Smith, who you can reach at 518-645-0447. Please call by April 14.

Friday TGIF Bowling

PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results from Friday’s TGIF bowling action.

HS Claude Lashway 231/220/193/644 Dawn Chapple 213/174/184/571
HG Larry Cragle 233 Audrey Peryea 223
OHS Larry Cragle 170/223/196/599 Ed Gebo 173/206/191/590
Dave Gregory180/182/225/587 Bob Davies 216/193/179.588
Gary Long 161/224/182/567
Claude Dessurealt 184 Joe Phaneuf 190 Len Wood 195
Bill Dutton 191 Homer Bushey 190 Jim Brunet 207
Alex Bechard 184 Bill Groshans 180 LJ Vincent 197
Dennis Seymour 181 Tom Welsh 193 Carl Lashway 192

