Adirondack Mountain Club planning Sunday hike
PLATTSBURGH — On April 16, the public is invited to join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club on a hike up Rooster Comb Mt. in the Keene Valley. At a height of 2592 feet and 4.2 miles (3 hours) round trip, this hike is considered moderate. Bring lunch/snacks and water. The hike leader will be Kimberly Smith, who you can reach at 518-645-0447. Please call by April 14.
Friday TGIF Bowling
PLATTSBURGH — Here are the recent results from Friday’s TGIF bowling action.
