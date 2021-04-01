Sports Shorts: April 1, 2021

Guys and Gals Bowling League results
PLATTSBURGH — The Guys and Gals Bowling League has announced results from recent competition.
Points Taken- Barber's Lawn Care 3-Finney Sports 1, Scared Splitless 4-Lawson's 0, Spare No One 3-Baker Babes 1, Ausable Chasm 4-Easy Mark 0, Lucky Strikes 3-AMIDASA 1, Awesome 4 4-Lucky 4 (forfeit) 0, Alley Gators 4-Bazzano's 0.
High Scores- Leona Marsha 416-158, Bonnie Jarvis 452-167, Peggy Passino 507-178, Diane Dillon 409-162, Dawn Adams 424-145, Roger Desroches 455-178, Diana St. Clair 448-183, Marie Desroches 537-213, Dave Pellerin 554-203, Dave Glenn 466-175, Ed Gebo 562-236, Roxie Deyo 407-144, Betty Baker 470-177, Pat Atkinson 458-169, Julie Preston 516-192, Marilyn Murphy 447-153, Kitty Bechard 434-159, Leeanne Valenze 423-167, Louis Carron 457-173, Joan Duquette 411-148, Dennis Seymour 608-243, Clarence Lafountain 502-178, Roger Webb 456-163, Jim Brunet 482-214, Tom Welch 504-199, Ron Dumont 501-198.
PSU marksmen shoot at conference championships
PLATTSBURGH — The PSU Marksmanship Club earned a spot in the MAC Conference Championships.
Unlike previous years, this year's championship was a virtual one with all colleges shooting on their home ranges.
The Rifle Team fired a 1,979 in smallbore, taking third place overall and first in the Sharpshooter Division.
The team was led in smallbore by Peter O'Donnell who fired a 515.
In Air Rifle the team placed fourth overall and again first in the Sharpshooter Division with a score of 1,984 led by Ethan Hilderbrandt who fired a 524.
The US Coast Guard Academy came in first overall in smallbore and Schreiner University took the Championship in Air Rifle. SUNY Martime outshot SUNY Plattsburgh for third overall in Air Rifle.
This is the fourth straight year that the club has earned a spot in the championships in both air rifle and smallbore. It is also the club's fourth straight first place finish in the Sharpshooter Division in Air Rifle.
The club is part of the Club Sports Division of Plattsburgh State. No experience is required to join the team and all equipment is provided. The Cardinals practice and compete out of the Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club under the direction of Coach Peter Visconti.
